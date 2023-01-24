Read full article on original website
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle?
For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
Minnesota Family’s Spectacular 30-Foot Snowman Is The Talk Of The Neighborhood
Can you imagine the time and energy it would take to make a snowman that is 30 feet tall? One family in Buffalo, Minnesota knows exactly what that is like and people are flocking from all over to check out this giant Frosty The Snowman. His name is actually Frosty...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
Don’t Be This Person At After School Pick-up In Minnesota + Wisconsin
After-school pick-up can be the most frustrating part of the day this winter. Huge snow banks this winter are causing narrow streets and traffic jams because people lack common sense. Traffic gets backed up each and every day at my daughter's school because people will try to turn down in...
Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community
This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
Voting Is Open For MNDOT’s 2022-2023 Name A Snowplow Contest
It's time. The nominations are in and now it's time to cast your vote. More than 10,000 name ideas were submitted for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 2022-2023 Name A Snowplow Contest. Agency officials narrowed those creative nominations down, and they have released the list of 60 finalists. Everyone is...
Minnesota State Fair Announces Kickoff To Summer Event
If you don't want to wait all the way until late August to get a little taste of the Minnesota State Fair, you're in luck. Event organizers just announced the Kickoff To Summer At The Fair event for the 2023 season. The event happens around the same time each year...
State Seeks Temporary Home For Minnesota Governor Walz During Residence Remodel
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be homeless this summer. Now before you get the wrong idea, there is a good explanation. The State of Minnesota Department of Administration is doing the advance work necessary for an upcoming rehabilitation of the official Governor's Residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Work is expected to begin in June, and that will leave the Governor and his family without a place to live for a year or more.
Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC
It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
Is Minnesota + Wisconsin Ready For The New Most OREO OREO Cookie?
I share exciting news with a full disclaimer the original Oreo is my favorite cookie of all time, well with the exception of the cookies my wife or daughter make at home of course. Over time the Oreo roster has grown to include the likes of Double Stuff, Chocolate Cream,...
Minnesota Twins Unveil New Target Field Celebration Sign + Revolving Baseball Medallion
When you go to a game at Target Field this upcoming season, you'll notice some cool and innovative changes!. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that their partnership with Dimensional Innovations is bringing the newest, technologically-enhanced additions to the Target Field experience. Fans will be treated to an updated Minnie &...
Wisconsin Bail Terms Could Get Stronger With Spring Ballot Question
The way the system stands now, Wisconsin courts allow repeat offenders extra benefits that other states don't. But that could change this spring when voters head to the ballot box. At issue is whether or not judges can take prior convictions into account when establishing bail eligibility, bail conditions, and...
WATCH: Several Fights Breakout Between Minnesota Wild + Philadelphia Flyers
It was fight night in St. Paul as the Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xcel Energy Center on January 26th's game. I grew up watching hockey fights as my dad absolutely loved them. He had so many VHS tapes of hockey fights that we would watch for hours. What a surprise fans got knowing that they now got hockey tickets and apparently boxing tickets too as multiple fights broke out.
Watch Josh Duhamel Shout Out Minnesota Country Artist + DJ Chris Hawkey On The Tonight Show
As a Minot, North Dakota native, actor Josh Duhamel is no stranger to Minnesota. His father lives in the state and he's purchased a cabin within the state. That's why is not too surprising to see him at Minnesota sporting events and other places. Those strong Minnesota ties are also...
