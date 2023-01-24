ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle?

For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Wild Turkey Harassing Minnesota Community

This probably isn't a headline you thought you'd read today but a wild turkey is making headlines this week for reigning terror on Minnesotans. The turkey is so aggressive that even national news outlets are reporting on it!. The turkey does not have a name and has been wreaking havoc...
COON RAPIDS, MN
KOOL 101.7

Voting Is Open For MNDOT’s 2022-2023 Name A Snowplow Contest

It's time. The nominations are in and now it's time to cast your vote. More than 10,000 name ideas were submitted for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 2022-2023 Name A Snowplow Contest. Agency officials narrowed those creative nominations down, and they have released the list of 60 finalists. Everyone is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

State Seeks Temporary Home For Minnesota Governor Walz During Residence Remodel

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be homeless this summer. Now before you get the wrong idea, there is a good explanation. The State of Minnesota Department of Administration is doing the advance work necessary for an upcoming rehabilitation of the official Governor's Residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Work is expected to begin in June, and that will leave the Governor and his family without a place to live for a year or more.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Department Of Health Closes COVID Testing Site At The DECC

It's been an option since the pandemic started in 2020. But if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, you'd better do so soon. The Minnesota Department of Health will be closing their four-remaining state-run Community COVID-19 test sites this weekend. Along with the three other sites - in Brooklyn Park, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and in St. Paul, the Duluth site will wrap up its operations. The St. Paul-Midway option will close on Friday, January 27; the Brooklyn Park and the Airport site will close on Sunday, January 29; and the Duluth site at the DECC's last day will be Saturday, January 28.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

WATCH: Several Fights Breakout Between Minnesota Wild + Philadelphia Flyers

It was fight night in St. Paul as the Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xcel Energy Center on January 26th's game. I grew up watching hockey fights as my dad absolutely loved them. He had so many VHS tapes of hockey fights that we would watch for hours. What a surprise fans got knowing that they now got hockey tickets and apparently boxing tickets too as multiple fights broke out.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy