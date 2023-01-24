ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Body cameras, police equity audit set to go before City Council

WORCESTER — Body cameras and the police equity audit are among the items scheduled Tuesday night to go before the City Council. “We should not be delaying any longer the equipment and the resources to make sure our community, our community members and our officers are doing the best they can to provide for public safety and for accountability,” at-Large Councilor Khrystian King said Friday on implementing body cameras. ...
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

School Committee updates on the middle school

WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, updates were delivered about the middle school from its students, parents, and staff. First, the middle school representative updated the committee about recent happenings at the school including the 23rd edition of the virtual literary magazine, World Culture Club’s celebration of Chinese culture, Project 351 serve day, and Ski Club.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting

LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
LANCASTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
TEWKSBURY, MA

