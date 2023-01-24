Read full article on original website
Body cameras, police equity audit set to go before City Council
WORCESTER — Body cameras and the police equity audit are among the items scheduled Tuesday night to go before the City Council. “We should not be delaying any longer the equipment and the resources to make sure our community, our community members and our officers are doing the best they can to provide for public safety and for accountability,” at-Large Councilor Khrystian King said Friday on implementing body cameras. ...
valleypatriot.com
Civil Service Commission Issues Report on Former Methuen Chief Solomon’s Role in Illegal Hiring of Sean Fountain
The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission has issued a scathing report on the hiring of former Methun City Councilor Sean Fountain as a permanent intermittent police officer without the proper certification. Fountain, while chairman of the Methuen City Council, was hired as an interim police officer due to a special piece...
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
homenewshere.com
School Committee updates on the middle school
WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, updates were delivered about the middle school from its students, parents, and staff. First, the middle school representative updated the committee about recent happenings at the school including the 23rd edition of the virtual literary magazine, World Culture Club’s celebration of Chinese culture, Project 351 serve day, and Ski Club.
Lancaster voters approve rezoning off Route 70 for warehouses at Saturday special town meeting
LANCASTER — Voters here have not only spoken, but also came out in droves to Saturday’s special town meeting in what is believed by town officials to be record numbers. With 70.95% of the 950 votes cast, residents approved the rezoning of a 1.2 million-square-foot parcel of land off Route 70, where a developer is looking to build warehouses for industrial and biomanufacturing use. ...
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Male shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, DA says
METHUEN, Mass. — A male was shot and killed in Methuen early Sunday morning, the district attorney said. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street in Methuen around 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. Minutes later,...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,726-square-foot home on Crown Street in Clinton that sold for $385,500.
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remember him as kind and positive soul
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, asked through tears. Early Saturday morning, the Manchester native's life was cut short, when he was shot outside...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque Put on Leave for Intimidating Officers Who Are Cooperating with Investigation
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque was put on leave today by Mayor Brian DePena and placed Capt. McCarthy in charge of the department while an administrative investigation continues into the way the department is run. Sources tell the Valley Patriot that the Chief was not initially put on leave, but...
Protestors rally for change at Cambridge PD for college student shot, killed by police
CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Cambridge Police station on Sunday, calling for change following the death of a 20-year-old college student who was shot by police earlier this month. Sayed Faisal, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was shot and killed on Jan....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at South Boston building, fire officials say
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading...
whdh.com
Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
