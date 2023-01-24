ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

When are Ohio dog license registrations due?

By Jessica Patterson
OHIO (WOWK) – The deadline for Ohio dog owners to purchase their pups’ annual licenses is approaching.

According to the Athens County Dog Shelter , dog licenses are due by Jan. 31, 2023. The Ohio Revised Code states dogs over 3 months old or have been with their owner for 30 days are required to have a current county license.

The state Code says registration fees include a minimum of $2 for a one-year registration, $6 for a three-year registration, or $20 for a permanent registration which . Boards of county commissioners do have the authority to pass resolutions to raise these fees , and the fees may vary by county, the Code says.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, owners of guide, hearing or service dogs trained by a nonprofit special agency are exempt from registration fees and will receive a permanent registration that will not need renewed as long as the dog continues to serve in its assistance role.

More information about how to obtain and/or renew a dog license for your pet is available online at www.doglicenses.us/OH . If you live in an Ohio county that is not listed, you can contact your county auditor’s office or local animal shelter for more details.

Those who fail to purchase a license could be subject to citations, fines and late fees, according to the Athens County Dog Shelter.

