Watch: Hurricanes' Martin Necas ties game in final minute, nets OT winner seconds later
Two nights after netting the overtime winner against the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas played hero again Friday night against San Jose Sharks. Necas helped the Canes complete a third-period comeback, tying the game late, and tallied the game-winner by scoring less than a minute into overtime. The...
Blackhawks & Rangers Could Make 2023 Deadline Blockbuster
The New York Rangers, on the other hand, have a 26-14-8 record and are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are set to be buyers at this year’s deadline, and they reportedly have the Blackhawks’ best player on their radar because of it. As a result, these two Original Six teams are becoming potential blockbuster candidates. Let’s now discuss why this is the case.
Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
Mats Zuccarello put on a show with a dazzling game-winning goal to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night in St. Paul. The game-winner was a thing of beauty as Zuccarello slid a puck between Travis Konecky's legs and then flipped the puck by Carter Hart to send the State of Hockey home with a victory to snap a three-game losing streak.
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
