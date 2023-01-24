Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Yardbarker
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Marcus Foligno's punch broke Flyers' Zack MacEwen's jaw
Philadelphia Flyers forward Zack MacEwen is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a broken jaw during his fight against Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno on Thursday night. It's hard to tell which punch did the damage, but Foligno landed a vicious uppercut near the end of their...
Yardbarker
Murphy: Losses To Lightning, Kraken Reveal Bruins’ Kryptonite (+)
With five weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, the kryptonite for the super 2022-23 record-setting Boston Bruins is becoming clearer, and it feels familiar. If Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is still wavering over what type of player he should be targeting on the NHL trade market, he need look no further than his team’s losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and to the Seattle Kraken.
Comments / 0