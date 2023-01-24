Read full article on original website
Higher body mass index may be associated with altered vitamin D levels and metabolism
1. Among individuals with a higher body mass index, baseline vitamin D serum metabolite levels were lower compared to those with a lower body mass index. 2. A reduced efficacy of vitamin D supplementation was observed in individuals with a higher body mass index, which may be due to a blunted metabolism.
Catheter ablation reduces rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and atrial tachyarrhythmia
1. In patients with untreated paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation was associated with reduced rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and tachyarrhythmias compared to pharmacotherapies. 2. Catheter ablation was also associated with a lower rate of serious adverse events when compared to antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Diagnostic tool may help identify cerebral palsy regardless of encephalopathy features
1. In a case-control study, a diagnostic prediction tool was able to identify cerebral palsy with reasonable sensitivity and specificity using 12 common variables pertaining to pregnancy, delivery, and neonates. 2. The performance characteristics of the diagnostic tool were similar when used in a cohort of infants without encephalopathy, and...
Early Mobilization After ICU Mechanical Ventilation Does Not Improve Survival
Patients with a critical illness are often admitted to the ICU, many of whom develop weakness. This weakness is especially marked in mechanically ventilated patients, due to muscle wasting and comorbidities from their critical illnesses. Early mobilization has been suggested to mitigate the impact of ICU-associated weakness, although with limited...
Empagliflozin use is associated with slower progression of chronic kidney disease
1. Empagliflozin led to a lower risk of kidney disease progression in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as compared to placebo control. 2. Compared to placebo, empagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular causes in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
Unvaccinated status increases risk of long COVID symptoms
1. Individuals with more severe acute COVID-19 illness and an unvaccinated status prior to infection were more likely to have symptoms one month following infection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is well known that COVID-19 infections can result in a wide range of acute outcomes from asymptomatic infection to...
Aspirin thromboprophylaxis noninferior to low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures
1. In this randomized clinical trial, there were no differences in mortality, pulmonary embolism, or safety between thromboprophylaxis with aspirin versus low-molecular-weight heparin in patients with fractures. 2. Incidence of deep vein thrombosis was higher with aspirin use compared to low-molecular-weight heparin use. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin Assays Implementation
The following is a summary of “Implementation of High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin Assays in the United States,” published in the 2023 January issue of Cardiology by McCarthy, et al. Since their licensure, little information had been gathered about the use of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-cTn) tests in the US....
Identify Actionable & Achievable Dietary Goals With 9 Questions
High-quality nutrition and diet are important factors when managing patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD). “Physicians have limited time during patient visits to discuss symptoms, medications, diagnoses, and treatment plans,” explains Kyla Lara-Breitinger, MD, MS. “Diet plays an integral role in health and chronic diseases, but there is not enough time to have patients complete lengthy dietary questionnaires, such as a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), or to have long discussions about diet during office visits.”
Atopic Dermatitis Prevalence in the General Population and Exposure to Air Pollution
The following is a summary of “Exposure to air pollution and incidence of atopic dermatitis in the general population: A national population-based retrospective cohort study,” published in the DECEMBER 2022 issue of Dermatology by Park, et al. The possibility that air contaminants, such as gases and particulate matter,...
CMPS and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: A Diagnostic Prediction Model
The following is a summary of “A Diagnostic Prediction Model for Separating Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis and Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Straalen, et al. For a study, researchers sought to create and verify a diagnostic prediction model that, using patient-reported...
Teenage Trauma Mortality in Adult and Padiatric Facilities
The following is a summary of “Elder child or young adult? Adolescent trauma mortality amongst pediatric and adult facilities,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Stephenson, et al. Although it was believed that teenage patients at pediatric trauma centers (PTC), adult trauma centers (ATC), and...
Validation and Development of Survival Model in Older Patients With Pneumonia
The following is the summary of “Development and validation of a survival prediction model in elder patients with community-acquired pneumonia: a MIMIC-population-based study” published in the January 2023 issue of Pulmonary medicine by Li, et al. The goal of this study was to create a model for estimating...
Functional Connectivity & Pain-induced Activation of the Brain in Migraine Sufferers
The following is the summary of “Longitudinal changes in functional connectivity and pain-induced brain activations in patients with migraine: a functional MRI study pre- and post- treatment with Erenumab” published in the January 2023 issue of Headache and Pain by Schwedt, et al. A combination of central and...
Long-Term Complications and Acute Phase Characteristics of Pulmonary Embolism in COVID-19
The following is the summary of “Acute phase characteristics and long-term complications of pulmonary embolism in COVID-19 compared to non-COVID-19 cohort: a large single-centre study” published in the January 2023 issue of Pulmonary medicine by Moreno, et al. The goals of this study are to determine if risk...
Reproductive Outcomes and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss History in Fertility Treatment Recipients
The following is a summary of “Impact of recurrent pregnancy loss history on reproductive outcomes in women undergoing fertility treatment,” published in the January 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Qiu, et al. The results of spontaneous conception are significantly impacted by recurrent pregnancy loss. Interventions for...
Analysis of HDL-bound Apolipoproteins in NAFLD Patients with Advanced Liver Fibrosis
The following is a summary of “Differences in HDL-Bound Apolipoproteins in Patients With Advanced Liver Fibrosis Due to Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease,” published in the January 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Bril, et al. It was unclear what caused people with severe liver fibrosis and nonalcoholic...
