Verona, WI

McKenzie Regional Workforce Center receives $1.5 million donation

The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, a project conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, comes closer to fruition with the help of a $1.5 million project donation from an area nonprofit organization. Ascendium Education Group, a nonprofit committed to making education...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Gymnastics: Verona/Edgewood shines on floor in Big Eight win over Craig

The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team swept the top four spots on the floor exercise en route to a 144.225-134.6 Big Eight victory over Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Craig High School. Annika Rufenacht won three of the four events on her way to winning the all-around competition with a...
VERONA, WI

