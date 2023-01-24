Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Normal People Love A Totally Average Boise Home For $285k [PICS!]
Let's be real. Idaho's coveted Treasure Valley housing market is inundated with top-dollar luxury listings. From Nampa to the North End and beyond, jaw-dropping builds are around every corner in the valley. What's more, the highly visible and remarkable clusters of wealth can make it easy to forget the growing number of locals struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
New Boise Luxury Dealership Pops Up, And We Can’t Afford Rent
"You can't take it with you." That's what they say. When you're dead, whatever money you left over, you can't spend it. So, might as well blow it all. Right? Well, it looks like that's what Boise expects you to do. Porsche Boise announced they're designing a new dealership to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Abandoned Eagle Mansion In New Luxury Resort Is Curious [Exclusive Pics!]
Eagle, Idaho. Prepare to explore a curious abandoned mansion discovered in Eagle's newest resort-style community. Sitting aside the quiet banks of the Boise River, the massive waterfront property features a mote, a bridge, stables, a taxidermy shed, and a basketball court!. - S N E A K P R E...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area
Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
Post Register
Road closure at Robinson and Airport roads in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Starting on Monday, January 30, 2023, the Nampa Highway District will close the intersection at Robinson Rd. and Airport Rd. to replace the intersection with a roundabout. The intersection is a two-way stop currently. The closure is scheduled to run through the end of May....
Idaho8.com
BLM increases fees at Cove Recreation Site for maintenance and improvements
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs. Day-use fees were...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Experience Beautiful Boise Living in an Affordable Manufactured Home [listing + pics]
Boise, Idaho. If you think manufactured homes are fancier, upgraded versions of mobile homes, think again, friend. By definition, manus are factory-built residences constructed after June 15, 1976. Thankfully, today's manus "bear little resemblance to the mobile homes of yesterday," according to the HOV Blog. What's more, with the average...
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
Is Boise Having a Bagel Battle? Another New Yummy Bagel Spot Just Opened
For the longest time, it really came down to Blue Sky Bagel vs Sarah’s Bagel Cafe for the title of “Best Bagels in Boise” (and the surrounding area.) But there are some new kids on the block that are making a serious play for the title. The...
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0