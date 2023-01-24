ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Normal People Love A Totally Average Boise Home For $285k [PICS!]

Let's be real. Idaho's coveted Treasure Valley housing market is inundated with top-dollar luxury listings. From Nampa to the North End and beyond, jaw-dropping builds are around every corner in the valley. What's more, the highly visible and remarkable clusters of wealth can make it easy to forget the growing number of locals struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area

Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Road closure at Robinson and Airport roads in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Starting on Monday, January 30, 2023, the Nampa Highway District will close the intersection at Robinson Rd. and Airport Rd. to replace the intersection with a roundabout. The intersection is a two-way stop currently. The closure is scheduled to run through the end of May....
NAMPA, ID
Idaho8.com

BLM increases fees at Cove Recreation Site for maintenance and improvements

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs. Day-use fees were...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog

Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy