Effective: 2023-01-29 21:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Sunday, the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO