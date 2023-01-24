Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 21:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 PM EST Sunday, the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 10.9 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 21:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Sunday, the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Comments / 0