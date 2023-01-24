Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva and Houston. In Panhandle Florida, Holmes and Walton. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Geneva, Enterprise, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Webb, Kinsey, Malvern, Paxton, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Kinston, Coffee Springs, Chancellor and Lytle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Alabama and northwest Florida, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Covington. In northwest Florida, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Florala, Baker, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Okaloo, Peaden, Campton, Clear Springs, Good Hope, Escambia Farms, Beda, Wing, Blackman, Garden City, Auburn, Silver Springs, Huckaville, Cannon Town, Nubbin Ridge and Red Oak.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 08:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following counties, Randolph and Terrell. * WHEN...Until midnight EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 914 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuthbert, Wades, White House, Benevolence, Pachitla, Brooksville, Randolph Co A/p and Chambliss. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-30 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Terrell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following counties, Randolph and Terrell. * WHEN...Until midnight EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 914 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuthbert, Wades, White House, Benevolence, Pachitla, Brooksville, Randolph Co A/p and Chambliss. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 04:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Near Folsom. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Areas of Spring Park and Albert Thompson Road will be inundated. Homes will flood if the river rises higher. Evacuation of those areas is recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/18/1945. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0