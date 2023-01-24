Effective: 2023-01-30 04:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 04:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Near Folsom affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tchefuncte River Near Folsom. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Areas of Spring Park and Albert Thompson Road will be inundated. Homes will flood if the river rises higher. Evacuation of those areas is recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/18/1945. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO