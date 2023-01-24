Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
Door County Pulse
Tebon Tallies 33 Points in UW-Eau Claire Win
Gunnar Tebon, a junior guard from Sturgeon Bay on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s basketball team, scored a college career-best 33 points Jan. 18 when the Blugolds defeated UW-Stout, 95-86. Tebon, who played 24 minutes coming off the bench for UWEC, shot 9-11 from the field, 5-7 from...
Door County Pulse
DCU Boys Swimmers Second at Two Rivers
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in Thursday’s three team-meet at Two Rivers. Two Rivers won the meet with 119 points, followed by DCU (104) and Kiel (88). DCU recorded first-place finishes in one relay event and three individual races. Race Kasten, Colton Blackley,...
