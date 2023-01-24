Read full article on original website
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
MSNBC
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too
John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
MSNBC
'This is gut-wrenching.' Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) reacts to video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis that lead to his death, and calls for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act after the bill was passed by the House. "We’re not just going to say that because there are Republicans in Congress, we’re not going to try… we’re going to fight, and in democracy, the voices of people must be heard."Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.27.23
Today’s edition of quick hits. * All eyes on Memphis: “Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, is set to be released by Memphis officials Friday evening. Nichols was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days after Memphis police officers stopped him Jan. 7.”
MSNBC
The GOP clearly hasn’t thought through its DirecTV complaints
At face value, the dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax seems like the sort of corporate clash that occasionally arises in the telecommunications industry. The provider and the cable channel have a disagreement over funding, so the former decided this week to cut ties with the latter. The Daily Beast ran...
MSNBC
Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023.
MSNBC
Pence apologizes for bringing home classified documents: ‘I take full responsibility’
Former Vice President Pence has vowed full cooperation with the National Archives and Justice Department after turning over classified records from his Carmel, Indiana residence. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and former senior advisor to the Secretary of State Daniella Ballou-Aares discuss what the discovery means for the Trump documents investigation and why efforts to reduce the volume of government secrets have fallen short.Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
The radical Christian group that is still getting a pass on Jan. 6
Materials the House Jan. 6 committee released during its final days show a deeper link between Christian nationalism and the attempted insurrection than the committee revealed in its final report. These documents raise questions about whether the committee adequately probed these ties and informed the public about them. At the...
MSNBC
Details expose Barr’s Durham probe as a law enforcement scandal
Over the course of his scandalous tenure as the nation’s attorney general, Bill Barr effectively positioned himself and the Justice Department as an extension of Donald Trump’s political operation. That changed, however, as the Republican lawyer made the transition back to private life. In fact, as the Trump...
MSNBC
Scandals aside, it’s absurd that we’re still putting classified info on paper
Last week, classified materials were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Of course, that discovery followed the discoveries of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s vacated office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his Delaware residence. And those two cases came after the FBI executed a search warrant to retrieve documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, in December, Trump’s attorneys reportedly found two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach.
MSNBC
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
Colorado Secy. of State on surge in political violence: ‘We’re not out of the woods’
Speaker McCarthy is lashing out against top Democrats even as the Paul Pelosi attack video underscores the danger of demonizing fellow lawmakers. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has faced death threats from election deniers, joins MNSBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss Republicans’ extreme rhetoric. “We have to recommit ourselves to democracy,” says Secy. Griswold.Jan. 30, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump lawyer Eastman faces possible disbarment, among other troubles
If John Eastman thought his troubles were largely behind him, he learned otherwise yesterday. CNBC reported:. The California State Bar on Thursday charged John Eastman, an attorney closely allied with former President Donald Trump, with 11 disciplinary counts related to his alleged scheme to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. The Office of Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment, according to a press release from the State Bar of California.
MSNBC
Trump's 2024 MAGA litmus test
In 2018, as President Donald Trump was separating children from their parents and mocking victims of sexual assault, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote, “The Cruelty is the Point.”. “We can hear the spectacle of cruel laughter throughout the Trump era,” he wrote. But cruelty is no longer...
MSNBC
The GOP's embrace of Marjorie Taylor Greene
After successfully assisting Kevin McCarthy secure his speakership, the Georgia congresswoman is reportedly eyeing Trump's 2024 VP slot. Olivia Troye and Miles Taylor join Jonathan Capehart to share their thoughts on MTG's rise to prominence in the Republican Party.Jan. 29, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked
Newly released body camera footage from the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi showing the break-in. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the attack and argues it falls within a “wider right wing effort to deploy political violence.” Melber is joined by civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and Founder of Talking Points Memo, Josh Marshall.Jan. 28, 2023.
