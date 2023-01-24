Read full article on original website
Sturgeon Bay News Notes
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
Door From Above: The Winter Fleet
The winter fleet sits in its overwinter harbor at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. Photo by Paul Haan.
Tebon Tallies 33 Points in UW-Eau Claire Win
Gunnar Tebon, a junior guard from Sturgeon Bay on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s basketball team, scored a college career-best 33 points Jan. 18 when the Blugolds defeated UW-Stout, 95-86. Tebon, who played 24 minutes coming off the bench for UWEC, shot 9-11 from the field, 5-7 from...
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary
On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey
A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Letter to the Editor: Resilience and the Climate Crisis
For me, the end of 2022 brought a welcome distraction from my climate anxiety. The joy of the holidays and the heavy snowfall in December allowed me to relax and remember what winters in Wisconsin used to feel like. Unfortunately, the start of 2023 brought back above-average temperatures and my...
