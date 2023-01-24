ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay News Notes

Sturgeon Bay News Notes

The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Tebon Tallies 33 Points in UW-Eau Claire Win

Gunnar Tebon, a junior guard from Sturgeon Bay on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s basketball team, scored a college career-best 33 points Jan. 18 when the Blugolds defeated UW-Stout, 95-86. Tebon, who played 24 minutes coming off the bench for UWEC, shot 9-11 from the field, 5-7 from...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary

On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops

Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey

A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Resilience and the Climate Crisis

For me, the end of 2022 brought a welcome distraction from my climate anxiety. The joy of the holidays and the heavy snowfall in December allowed me to relax and remember what winters in Wisconsin used to feel like. Unfortunately, the start of 2023 brought back above-average temperatures and my...
WISCONSIN STATE

