Henrico County Sports and Event Center now under roof

Construction of the Henrico County Sports and Event Center at Virginia Center is progressing on schedule, and the facility now is under roof. Officials are planning a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in September, before they spend several weeks familiarizing themselves with it. Some local or regional events are likely to take place before the end of the year, according to officials with the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, which is charged with overseeing the center. Soon, the SEA will begin receiving bids from companies interested in managing the day-to-day operations of the facility.

On Tuesday, SEA Executive Director Dennis Bickmeier and members of his staff led high-ranking Henrico Schools officials, including Superintendent Amy Cashwell, on a brief tour of the center, which will serve as the site for Henrico County high school graduations beginning in 2024. Its entrance eventually will be enclosed by glass, surrounded by decorative brick, and lead visitors into a lobby adjacent to a large cafe area. Once they enter the facility’s vast playing areas (which can be situated as 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts or any number of combinations in between), to the right they’ll see the arena portion of the center, where retractable seating for more than 4,000 people will be available for big events, including graduations.

This area eventually will house a large cafe. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

Spectators will be able to watch action below from second-level observation areas. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

The arena portion of the facility will have retractable seating for more than 4,000 people to host large events, such as championship games, concerts and high school graduations. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

A construction worker works on a steel beam at the Henrico Sports and Event Center Jan. 24, 2023. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Executive Director Dennis Bickmeier displays a master plan for the Virginia Center site where the arena is lcoated to a group of Henrico Schools officials Jan. 24, 2023. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority Executive Director Dennis Bickmeier (second from left) and other SEA and Henrico Schools officials take a look at the arena portion of the Henrico County Sports and Event Center Jan. 24, 2023. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

A group of Henrico County and Henrico Schools officials tour the Henrico County Sports and Event Center Jan. 24, 2023. (Tom Lappas/Henrico Citizen)

To the left: more court space, which officials will be able to segment as needed thanks to the use of mechanical walls that will slide in and out.

Along the length of both sides of the long, straight facility, second-floor observation areas will allow spectators to sit or stand and observe action down below. A total of four meeting rooms (some on each level) will provide event space, and locker rooms and officials rooms against the back wall of the facility will provide pre- and post-game gathering space. Overlooking the arena side is a designated area for broadcast teams and space for a suite-like area.

Henrico SEA officials already are booking events for the facility, and Bickmeier told the Citizen that the strongest interest has (perhaps predictably) come from basketball and volleyball groups. But there’s also been significant demand from organizations that sponsor futsal (a soccer-like game played indoors on hard flooring). Three futsal tournaments already have been booked.

