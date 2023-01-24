On Jan. 24, the Rochelle Area Community Foundation accepted a check of almost $2,000 from the VFW's Queen of Hearts. “We are truly grateful to be the recipient of this donation,” RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said. “We are putting this donation into the RACF Endowment Fund where it will be reinvested into our community through the Community Needs Grants. The VFW and RACF share the same goal of supporting local. Because of donations like this, RACF is able to help support qualifying local partners as they meet the need of those they serve. Thank you to the VFW and to all who participated in the Queen Of Hearts.” From left to right: Terry Dickow, RACF board member; Anaya; Joe Drought, VFW post commander and Greg Folmar, RACF board member.

