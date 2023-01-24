Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
City hopes to work with May Mart on redevelopment, TIF incentives in the future
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle hopes to work with ownership of May Mart/Rochelle Commons to begin a redevelopment project that includes tax increment financing (TIF) incentives in the future, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and Community Development Director Michelle Pease said Jan. 18. The longtime shopping and restaurant center...
Rochelle News-Leader
Kiwanis donates to Crawford Foundation, food pantry
The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K Club recently presented donations to the David Crawford Foundation and the Rochelle Food Pantry. Kiwanis President-Elect Will McLachlan presented checks to Kevin Zilm (David Crawford Founation) and Bil Vanstone (Rochelle Food Pantry). “The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K is happy to support local organizations that benefit...
Rochelle News-Leader
VFW donates Queen of Hearts proceeds to RACF
On Jan. 24, the Rochelle Area Community Foundation accepted a check of almost $2,000 from the VFW's Queen of Hearts. “We are truly grateful to be the recipient of this donation,” RACF Executive Director Emily Anaya said. “We are putting this donation into the RACF Endowment Fund where it will be reinvested into our community through the Community Needs Grants. The VFW and RACF share the same goal of supporting local. Because of donations like this, RACF is able to help support qualifying local partners as they meet the need of those they serve. Thank you to the VFW and to all who participated in the Queen Of Hearts.” From left to right: Terry Dickow, RACF board member; Anaya; Joe Drought, VFW post commander and Greg Folmar, RACF board member.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 17-27, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 17 at approximately 9:23 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of South Illinois Route 2. After an investigation, deputies placed Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, under arrest for possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams (class one felony) and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class X felony). Pursuant to the stop, the Ogle County Drug Task Force, comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Rochelle and Oregon Police Departments, obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence.
Rochelle News-Leader
Dance: Competitive season concludes at IHSA State Championship
BLOOMINGTON — The Rochelle Township High School dance team bowed out of the IHSA State Championship meet on Friday, finishing 22nd out of 30 schools in Class 1A with a 73.24 team score. It was the fifth consecutive season the Chellettes reached the IHSA State Championship. Rochelle finished fifth...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Rochelle takes conference rematch with Plano
ROCHELLE — A better all-around effort enabled the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team to avenge an Interstate 8 Conference loss against the Plano Reapers from earlier this season. Junior Eli Luxton led the Hubs with 22 points, while sophomore Carson Lewis added 13 points and made four 3-pointers as...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs win twice in Senior Night finale
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub wrestling team sent its senior athletes off with two more victories Thursday evening, when the purple and white capped off a historic regular season with two nonconference dual matches against the Princeton Tigers and the Amboy Clippers. Seniors Jorge Driggs, Troy Papke and Josey...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Strong finish lifts Stillman Valley over Rochelle
STILLMAN VALLEY — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team fell just short in its attempt for back-to-back nonconference wins Thursday evening, when Owen Dunseth carried Stillman Valley with 29 points as the Cardinals held off the Hubs 62-57. Rochelle (7-15, 2-8 Interstate 8) held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, where Stillman Valley outscored the Hubs 19-13 to seal the win. Sophomore Carson Lewis led Rochelle with 15 points and five rebounds.
