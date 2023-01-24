OREGON — On Jan. 17 at approximately 9:23 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of South Illinois Route 2. After an investigation, deputies placed Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, under arrest for possession of methamphetamine 15-100 grams (class one felony) and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (class X felony). Pursuant to the stop, the Ogle County Drug Task Force, comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Rochelle and Oregon Police Departments, obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO