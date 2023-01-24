ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Judge agrees to extend time between Oklahoma executions

By Ryan Love
 5 days ago
A court agreed Tuesday to allow for an extended time period between Oklahoma's executions.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the request last week after attending Scott Eizember's execution. Drummond said the pace with an execution nearly every month was "unsustainable."

The court found "good cause" in Drummond's request and reset the dates. The decision moves multiple execution dates back and apart from each other:

  • Richard Glossip: May 18
  • Jemaine Monteil Cannon: July 20
  • Anthony Castillo: Sept. 21
  • Phillip Dean Hancock: Nov. 30
  • James Chandler Ryder: Feb. 1, 2024
  • Michael DeWayne Smith: April 4, 2024
  • Wade Greely Lay: June 6, 2024

“I am grateful for the Court’s ruling,” Drummond said in response to Tuesday's ruling. “This decision will help maintain confidence in our protocol in this solemn and important process. The dedicated individuals of the Department of Corrections will continue their rigorous training and preparations for upcoming executions. As I have stated before, this was not a request I took lightly. Victims’ families have waited many years to see that justice is done, and I am thankful for their understanding.”

