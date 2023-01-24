ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

‘Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele dies at 25

Odele Cape Ventimiglia, the 25-year-old daughter of “Sopranos” star John Ventimiglia, has died, her mother announced. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” Brenda Cape wrote on Facebook Jan. 21, while revealing the funeral was scheduled for Jan. 26. “Her sister Lucinda and...
NBC News

NBC News

578K+
Followers
66K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy