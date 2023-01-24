DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division launched a new Twitter account aimed to help reach the Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado and Wyoming.

According to officials, the new FBI Twitter account will share information about federal criminal activity, crime prevention, employment opportunities, community outreach efforts, and much more. It'll also highlight local, state, and federal resources to ensure Spanish speakers have access to information, assistance, and services.

“Social media is a powerful communication tool that enables us to deliver critical information and resources to the diverse population we serve,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Leonard Carollo in a press release. “This account will help us educate the Spanish-speaking community about the FBI’s role in fighting crime and how to avoid becoming a victim of crime. It also will bolster our ability to gather tips about criminal activity. Our goal is to keep the public safe, and this Spanish-language Twitter account will help us accomplish that.”

The Twitter bio for the new account reads: Twitter oficial del FBI. Envíe pistas a través de http://tips.fbi.gov. La información pública podrá ser usada para fines autorizados: https://t.co/zVPzVNck8o

The new Twitter account, @miFBIDenver, can be found here .

The original, @FBIDenver, Twitter account can be found here .

If you are the victim of or witness to a crime, contact your local police department, or submit a tip to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or clicking here.

The post FBI Denver Division launches new Spanish Twitter account appeared first on KRDO .