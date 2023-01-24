ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FBI Denver Division launches new Spanish Twitter account

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ju242_0kPgi5Uw00

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division launched a new Twitter account aimed to help reach the Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado and Wyoming.

According to officials, the new FBI Twitter account will share information about federal criminal activity, crime prevention, employment opportunities, community outreach efforts, and much more. It'll also highlight local, state, and federal resources to ensure Spanish speakers have access to information, assistance, and services.

“Social media is a powerful communication tool that enables us to deliver critical information and resources to the diverse population we serve,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Leonard Carollo in a press release. “This account will help us educate the Spanish-speaking community about the FBI’s role in fighting crime and how to avoid becoming a victim of crime. It also will bolster our ability to gather tips about criminal activity. Our goal is to keep the public safe, and this Spanish-language Twitter account will help us accomplish that.”

The Twitter bio for the new account reads: Twitter oficial del FBI. Envíe pistas a través de http://tips.fbi.gov. La información pública podrá ser usada para fines autorizados: https://t.co/zVPzVNck8o

The new Twitter account, @miFBIDenver, can be found here .

The original, @FBIDenver, Twitter account can be found here .

If you are the victim of or witness to a crime, contact your local police department, or submit a tip to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or clicking here.

The post FBI Denver Division launches new Spanish Twitter account appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lucky little dog was found running on Highway 36 in Westminster Thursday and police found he belonged to someone in Texas who hadn't seen their pup in years. (Westminster PD) Some citizens brought the dog into the Westminster Police Department and they were able to scan his microchip to find The post Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard appeared first on KRDO.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The Colorado College hockey team plays the University of Denver at Ball Arena

The Colorado College hockey team played their rival the University of Denver at Ball Arena on Friday night. The Pioneers shutout the Tigers 2-0. The attendance for the game was 17,952. The largest crowd to ever watch an indoor college hockey game. The post The Colorado College hockey team plays the University of Denver at Ball Arena appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New Colorado Parks and Wildlife app helps employees locate bird carcasses across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is taking new steps to prevent the spread of avian influenza ahead of the busy spring season. As Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu continues to spread in Southern Colorado there is a way researchers are tracking the rate of infection. The new application was created The post New Colorado Parks and Wildlife app helps employees locate bird carcasses across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks. "Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," The post Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy