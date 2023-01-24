ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Editors’ slugfest: Analyzing the Oscar nominations, snubs and surprises [WATCH]

By Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIb1y_0kPghEOR00

Moments after the Academy Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in all 23 categories, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the egregious snubs and wacky surprises. Marcus James Dixon , Daniel Montgomery , Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in many of the exciting races. Do YOUR reactions line up with theirs? Watch the 2023 Oscar nominations analysis editor video above and then make your predictions at Gold Derby .

The editors begin by mentioning the films with the biggest nominee totals: “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” at 11, “ All Quiet on the Western Front ” at nine, “ The Banshees of Inisherin ” at nine, “Elvis” at eight” and “The Fabelmans” at seven. Not too shabby!

SEE 2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

Daniel tied for second place in terms of all of the Gold Derby Editors’ individual predictions , so what were his big secrets? “I tend to play really conservative with the predictions for Oscar nominations and winners,” he explains. “I look at what has done well in the guilds, what did well at the BAFTAs, and I try and just kind of find the average of those things.” He jokes, “And when in doubt, just steal from Joyce Eng .” (Joyce did the best among our staff members.)

Denton chimes in, “There wasn’t a ton of shocking snubs or nominees.” However, he concedes that Best Actress was wild with two front-runners — Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) — missing out. “We were debating for a long time if Michelle Williams (‘The Fabelmans’) would get in or not, and we were going back and forth between her and Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’), and they both got in.” As for Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”) pulling off a mention, Denton remarks, “That last-minute celebrity campaign paid off.”

SEE Oscars nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’ leads with 11, ‘All Quiet’ and ‘Banshees’ at 9

Marcus is “bummed” that “All Quiet on the Western Front” was overlooked for its directing and film editing. “After we all talked four days ago, I switched to ‘All Quiet’ for Best Picture,” he reveals. “But then as the nominations are coming in, I’m like, ‘Oh, did it just missing editing? Oh, that’s not good.’ And then it missed director.” Don’t forget though, just last year “CODA” won Best Picture without corresponding directing or editing bids, “so it has happened very recently.”

Ray readily admits to being “totally surprised” by Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) appearing in the Best Director line-up. “I was on the Edward Berger (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’) train,” he tells us. “I also thought Baz Luhrmann was gonna get in for ‘Elvis.’ But it’s a good set of five. I vacillate back and forth now between the favorite being Steven Spielberg (‘The Fabelmans’) and The Daniels (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’). Boy, this is gonna be very close.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actress battle rages on after nominations: Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh as close as ever

You couldn’t devise a closer Oscar race than the Best Actress battle between Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). And after the nominations were announced on January 24 things haven’t gotten any clearer. Who do you think will win? As of this writing the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are split almost right down the middle: five of them say Blanchett will win, while four say Yeoh. Our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are just as closely divided: four say Blanchett, while three say Yeoh. Our Top 24 Users who got...
GoldDerby

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Cate Blanchett extends her Best Picture record at 2023 Oscars

It’s great to be Cate. When “TAR” was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Picture on January 24, it secured Cate Blanchett a record 10th appearance in movies nominated for the Oscars’ top prize. That ties Blanchett with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson for having appeared in the second-most Best Picture nominees in history behind only Robert De Niro, who has been credited with starring in 11 Best Picture nominees. The caveat: Actor Ward Bond appeared in 13 films that were nominated for Best Picture, but he was uncredited as a performer in a number of the...
GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

The 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” has seen many adaptations. It first appeared in a German newspaper in 1928 before being published as a book in 1929. It was adapted into a film in 1930 and again into a TV film in 1979. The most recent iteration is a 2022 German anti-war film, which closely follows the original source material, and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Daniel Brühl. After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, it was submitted by Germany for the Academy Award for Best International Film and, on Tuesday, “All Quiet on the Western...
GoldDerby

How to watch ‘The Whale’

Despite “The Whale” receiving mixed reviews from critics, Brendan Fraser has been heaped with praise for his role as Charlie, a morbidly obese man who is trying to restore a relationship with his daughter Ellie (played by Sadie Sink). On Tuesday, Fraser received his first-ever Oscar nomination for the performance, one of three nominations for “The Whale” in total. Here is how you can watch the film—which was directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter (who based the screenplay on his 2012 play). How to watch “The Whale” online Currently, “The Whale” is unavailable to watch digitally on platforms...
GoldDerby

Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Danielle Deadwyler …

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning and included some shocking snubs in the acting races. Our overall odds at Gold Derby predicted 80% of the nominees for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. While we aced the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, just three out of five of our predicted nominees in the other races are among those contending for the 95th Academy Awards. Five SAG Awards nominated performers aren’t in contention at the Oscars: leads Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) as well as...
GoldDerby

How to watch the 2023 Oscars Best Picture nominees

The Best Picture nominees for the 95th Academy Awards are an eclectic bunch. The two highest-grossing films of 2022, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” are represented, as is a tiny indie (“Women Talking”), a German-language Netflix Original (“All Quiet on the Western Front”), and arguably the first sci-fi comedy ever nominated for the top Oscar (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), depending on your definition of “sci-fi” and “comedy.”  They are also an eclectic bunch in terms of where to watch them. The movies are spread out across myriad streaming services and on-demand platforms, or are not currently...
GoldDerby

Sassy Oscar nominations reactions from our film forum posters: Cheers for ‘TAR,’ jeers for Paul Dano snub

As soon as the 2023 Oscar nominations were revealed, our opinionated forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders shielded by screen names) let loose with their extremely varied reactions. Celebrations broke out at the mentions of certain films and creatives, but the exclusion (and inclusion) of others left some disappointed and even angry. Academy members have always known that they cannot please all movie fans, and they certainly did not this year. Below is just a sampling of the brutally honest comments of our sassy forum posters concerning the 2023 Oscar nominations. Take a look and then jump in here...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: ‘The Fabelmans’ continues Steven Spielberg’s historic Best Picture run

Another year, another Best Picture nomination for Steven Spielberg. When the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” was called out seven times, including for Best Picture and Best Director for Spielberg. That gives Spielberg a record 12th Best Picture nomination as a producer and also ties Spielberg with William Wyler as having directed the greatest number of Best Picture nominees ever at 13 in total. Spielberg has directed the following Best Picture nominees: “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Color Purple,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Munich,” “War Horse,” “Lincoln,” “Bridge of...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscar nominations by film: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11

When the 95th Academy Award nominations were revealed on January 23, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” emerged as the leader of the pack with a total of 11 bids. It landed almost everywhere we thought it would (except Best Sound) and even surprised us by receiving notices for its costume design, score, and original song “This is a Life.” Over the last decade, Oscar nominations leaders have ultimately pulled off an average of three wins apiece, but only two – “Birdman” (2015) and “The Shape of Water” (2018) – have snagged the elusive Best Picture prize. The last two most-recognized films,...
GoldDerby

Cate Blanchett joins elite group of 8-time Oscar nominees with Best Actress bid for ‘TÁR’

Cate Blanchett is officially C8 Blanchett. With her Best Actress Oscar nomination for “TÁR” on Tuesday, Blanchett has joined the small group of performers with eight acting nominations. Just six other people have earned exactly eight bids: Marlon Brando, Jack Lemmon, Judi Dench, Geraldine Page, Peter O’Toole and Glenn Close. All have won at least once except for O’Toole and Close, who share the record for the most nominations without a victory. Only nine people have received more than eight nominations, led by 21-time nominee Meryl Streep. SEE Full list of Oscar nominations Blanchett’s slate of eight is comprised of five Best Actress...
GoldDerby

What just missed making Oscar’s Best Picture line-up: ‘The Whale,’ ‘Babylon,’ ‘RRR’ … ? [POLL]

When the 2023 Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, 10 movies were sitting pretty in the Best Picture line-up: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.” Of this year’s notable also-rans (and there were many), which one just missed an Oscar Best Picture nomination for 2023? Vote in our poll below to let us know which one YOU think was #11 on voters’ ballots. SEE2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23...
GoldDerby

Film Academy to examine campaign procedures in wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Friday that it is in the process of “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” in the wake of Andrea Riseborough’s surprise (some might say shocking) Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the microbudget feature “To Leslie” that was announced on Tuesday, achieved through a seemingly grassroots, self-funded social media campaign engineered by the fervent support of a group of prominent big-name actors and actresses. Without directly naming Riseborough, a statement from the academy released on Friday noted, “It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the awards...
GoldDerby

Experts slugfest on Oscar nominations: Our reactions to surprise bids and shocking snubs

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was, in fact, everywhere in Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. So was “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And Best Actress served up a doozy with Andrea Riseborough while “Top Gun: Maverick” was MIA in the one category it seemed like it was a lock to win. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs and surprises. If you had any doubts that “Everything Everywhere” was the Best Picture favorite, they likely evaporated after the A24 film’s 11 nominations, including two surprising bids in Best...
GoldDerby

Oscars: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ could become 13th film to win Best Picture + Best Actress

The Oscar front-runner for Best Picture, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” got a massive boost on nominations morning when it reaped a leading 11 bids. Among those many citations was one for lead actress contender Michelle Yeoh, her first ever after working in the business for decades. Should “Everything Everywhere” go on to win Best Picture and Best Actress, it would become the 13th film in Oscar history to achieve such a feat. Yeoh takes on the role of laundromat owner Evelyn Quan Wang in the multi-dimensional adventure flick directed by The Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). Her competitors...
GoldDerby

Todd Field has been here before with a lead actress Oscar frontrunner. It didn’t turn out so well last time

Todd Field was flying high with his film “In the Bedroom” in 2002. It was nominated for five Oscars: picture, lead actress (Sissy Spacek), lead actor (Tom Wilkinson), supporting actress (Marisa Tomei) and adapted screenplay for a film he cowrote.. As the movie’s producer, he was personally nominated twice. What’s more, he had the heavy category favorite for Best Actress in Spacek, a six-time nominee who had already won once for “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 1981. She’d also won that year at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and was considered something of an Oscar shoo-in. But things don’t always...
GoldDerby

Baz Luhrmann deja vu: ‘Elvis’ got the same Oscar nominations as ‘Moulin Rouge!’

Baz Luhrmann can’t catch a break, I thought to myself as the Oscar nominations were being announced on Tuesday morning, January 24. Eight nominations for “Elvis” including Best Picture, but none for Best Director or Best Original Screenplay. That’s a lot like what happened with “Moulin Rouge!” (2001). Then I looked it up and realized it’s exactly what happened to “Moulin Rouge!” The two films got the same nominations. “Moulin Rouge!” was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Art Direction-Set Decoration (now known as Best Production Design), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup (now...
GoldDerby

Best Director Oscar nominations: Steven Spielberg now tied with Martin Scorsese for second most

Steven Spielberg picked up his ninth Best Director Oscar nomination on Tuesday for “The Fabelmans,” and with it, he has also moved up the all-time nominees list. The two-time champ has now tied Martin Scorsese for the second most nominations behind William Wyler‘s record of 12. The filmmaker’s first eight nominations were for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977), “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982), “Schindler’s List” (1993), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “Munich” (2005), “Lincoln” (2012) and “West Side Story” (2021), the last of which made Spielberg the first director to be nominated in six different...
GoldDerby

A24 dominates 2023 Oscar nominations with 17: See studio-by-studio breakdown

After winding up with a staggering 27 Oscar nominations for its 2021 releases, Netflix sits in second place on this year’s studio scorecard with 16 bids, just behind new chart-topper A24 with 17. The majority of A24’s mentions went to overall nominations leader “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which amassed 11 bids in 10 categories, including Best Picture. Two other films from the studio – “Aftersun” and “The Whale” – also made above-the-line appearances. Over half of Netflix’s total is attributed to Best Picture contender “All Quiet on the Western Front,” while seven of their feature and short films picked up...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy