Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Democrats targeted by McCarthy defend their committee assignments
The trio of Democrats whom House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has targeted for removal from committee assignments offered a unified rebuke in a joint interview on CNN that aired Sunday. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who were stripped of their positions on the House Intelligence Committee, and Democratic Rep....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside Tom Emmer's effort to keep the GOP's razor-thin majority in line
Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan, articulated to GOP members...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'We are the table': Meet the history-making women controlling the most powerful levers of government
When Susan Collins first arrived in the Senate in 1997, a male colleague approached her about committee assignments and assumed that the Maine Republican would want to serve on education and child care panels. "I said, 'Yes, those are really important," Collins recalled. Then she told her colleague: "And I...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump says he's 'more angry' and 'more committed' to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he's "more committed" to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November. Appearing in New Hampshire before a second stop in South Carolina, Trump said he...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow
Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients
President Joe Biden announced White House chief of staff Ron Klain will step down next week and will be replaced by Jeff Zients, the former Obama administration official who ran Biden's Covid-19 response operation. Biden said there will be an "official transition" event at the White House next week to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP-led states sue Biden administration to block ESG investment rule
A coalition of Republican-led states is suing the US Labor Department to block an imminent rule change that will allow 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments. The coalition, led by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, argues the Labor Department...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes
The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: 'Mistakes were made'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that "mistakes were made" and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought "out of an abundance of caution, it would...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: Supreme Court did not disclose financial relationship with expert brought in to review leak probe
The Supreme Court did not disclose its longstanding financial ties with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff even as it touted him as an expert who independently validated its investigation into who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court's inquiry, released last week with Chertoff's endorsement, failed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal prosecutors discussed charging Trump in Stormy Daniels case when he left office, book says
Days before then-President Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York discussed whether to potentially charge Trump with campaign finance crimes once he was out of office, according to a new book from CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, including police body-cam footage depicting the moment of the attack and the alleged assailant's police interview where he admitted he wanted to hold the then-House speaker hostage. The...
Comments / 0