ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Democrats targeted by McCarthy defend their committee assignments

The trio of Democrats whom House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has targeted for removal from committee assignments offered a unified rebuke in a joint interview on CNN that aired Sunday. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who were stripped of their positions on the House Intelligence Committee, and Democratic Rep....
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inside Tom Emmer's effort to keep the GOP's razor-thin majority in line

Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow

Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP-led states sue Biden administration to block ESG investment rule

A coalition of Republican-led states is suing the US Labor Department to block an imminent rule change that will allow 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments. The coalition, led by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, argues the Labor Department...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ tells senators it is working to satisfy Trump and Biden document demands without harming special counsel probes

The Justice Department has told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee that it is working to satisfy their demands for information about classified documents found at properties of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump without harming ongoing special counsel investigations into both matters, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Supreme Court did not disclose financial relationship with expert brought in to review leak probe

The Supreme Court did not disclose its longstanding financial ties with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff even as it touted him as an expert who independently validated its investigation into who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The court's inquiry, released last week with Chertoff's endorsement, failed...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released video and audio recorded during last year's attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, including police body-cam footage depicting the moment of the attack and the alleged assailant's police interview where he admitted he wanted to hold the then-House speaker hostage. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy