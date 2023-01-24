ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd win

By Morgan Whitley
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brAh2_0kPggZ0L00

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy ( KDVR ) — Mikaela Shiffrin made history Tuesday at just 27 years old with her 83rd win after racing the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, etching herself into the history books as one of the greatest skiers of all time. With the 83rd win, Shiffrin beat Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record .

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Of Shiffrin’s 83 wins, 51 have come in slalom, 18 in giant slalom, five in super-G and only three in downhill. This was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

Woman saved by hammock as massive wave hits Hawaii coast

Vonn was 33 when she got to 82. If Shiffrin continues to compete at this level for many more years, she could set her own standard, which could be well above 100 wins.

“It’s mindboggling, really, when you think about the number of years she’s had this level of performance and at an early age,” said U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic, who also coached Vonn at the end of her career. “She’s a remarkable person and a remarkable athlete. Maybe once in a lifetime you see somebody like this.”

Shiffrin now inches one win closer to the overall record between men and women that is currently held by Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin is just four wins away from breaking that record of 86 victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy