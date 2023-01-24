North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

Photo: Getty Images

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.

According to the site, Asheville is among the most beautiful cities in America. Full of eclectic charm, this small town is one of the most popular places in the state to visit and is even a great place to explore for those who have called it home for years. If you're not sure where to start when visiting, the site suggests Biltmore Park, Black Mountain and River Arts District.

Here's what Forbes had to say:

"Asheville is an outdoor haven surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city is known for its many hiking trails, waterfalls and parks. Asheville is also home to the largest home in the country — the Biltmore Estate, which currently operates as a resort . It's also known for its craft beer scene and charming architecture."

Check out Forbes to see its list of the most beautiful cities in America.