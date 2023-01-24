ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Trojan girls blank Whitney, 2-0

Oak Ridge High’s varsity girls’ soccer team kept up its chase of first-place Rocklin on Friday, earning a solid 2-0 victory over Whitney. The Trojans, 4-1-3 in league, sit three points behind the Thunder at 6-1-0, pending the results of the Rocklin game Friday against Del Oro. For...
ROCKLIN, CA
Late goal lifts Ponderosa over Placer, into second place in FVL

They call soccer the beautiful game, and as beautiful as it can be, it is equally cruel. Placer High School learned the hard way Thursday night, as the boys soccer squad fell to Ponderosa 1-0 in a pivotal Foothill Valley League match. The lone goal came off the head of...
AUBURN, CA
Bulldogs win second league game, 2-1

Fighting for their playoffs lives, Folsom High’s varsity girls’ soccer team earned a big 2-1 victory over Granite Bay on Friday afternoon. Folsom doubled their goals scored in league play, as they score twice against Del Oro in a 2-1 win on Jan. 13 and added two more goals today. Both goals came in the first half and off corner kicks, as Taylor Vallner had both assists. Kailey Stroh scored the first goal and Angelina Kazinec scored the other, both headers.
FOLSOM, CA
Colfax grinds out gritty win over Wheatland to keep playoff hopes alive

With just six games remaining in the season, Colfax High School's boys basketball team is on the wrong end of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff picture. The Falcons entered Wednesday night’s Pioneer Valley League game at Wheatland in need of a win and delivered, topping the Pirates 56-33 and spoiling their senior night festivities.
COLFAX, CA
Moore having strong senior season

Vista del Lago senior Alexa Moore is playing a big role in the success of the varsity girls’ basketball team this season. The Eagles enter this week 6-0 in the Capital Athletic League and 15-5 overall. Moore, a three-year varsity player, is a captain and starting point guard on the team. She’s second on the team in minutes played per game (21.6) and scoring (8.4), while she leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and steals (3.7 per game).
FOLSOM, CA
Oakmont shakes off slow league start and roughs up Placer

Oakmont High School played host to Placer on Tuesday night and was anything but hospitable, recording a 55-28 girls' basketball victory over the Lady Hillmen. The Vikings came in with an 0-4 record in the Foothill Valley League, losing by an average of 23 points per game. However, before Foothill Valley League competition, they had a 12-4 record.
OAKMONT, PA
Young Placer in fourth place in snowboarding league

The Placer High School snowboarding team is back on the slopes and ready to compete for another season. The Hillmen have their biggest team ever with 39 riders, and while there is plenty of youth, there is also plenty of experience returning to the mountain. Josh Ramirez led Placer in...
AUBURN, CA
Placer High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

The Placer High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class of inductees that includes five athletes spanning seven decades of sports competition, an acclaimed high school coach, a dominant girls basketball team of yore and an influential community couple. The honorees will be inducted in a ceremony...
AUBURN, CA
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra College hosts 2023 Sierra Writers Conference Feb. 8 to 16

Sierra College Press will host the 2023 Sierra Writers Conference featuring Maxine Hong Kingston, Kim Stanley Robinson, Paul Tran and other well-known writers. Virtual and in-person workshops (Rocklin and Grass Valley campuses) are scheduled from Feb. 8 through Feb. 16 focusing on various elements of storytelling, writing, and community. “We’re...
ROCKLIN, CA
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Parks and Recreation Places in Placer

In Placer County, there are many ways residents can stay happy and healthy. Rocklin, Roseville, Loomis and Lincoln have many parks that residents can visit and offer recreational programs that help us stay healthy. Rocklin. The city of Rocklin has 37 parks and 200-plus acres of open space, according to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries

Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Marshall Medical expanding in EDH

Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA

