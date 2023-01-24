Fighting for their playoffs lives, Folsom High’s varsity girls’ soccer team earned a big 2-1 victory over Granite Bay on Friday afternoon. Folsom doubled their goals scored in league play, as they score twice against Del Oro in a 2-1 win on Jan. 13 and added two more goals today. Both goals came in the first half and off corner kicks, as Taylor Vallner had both assists. Kailey Stroh scored the first goal and Angelina Kazinec scored the other, both headers.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO