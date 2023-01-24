Read full article on original website
Related
'Troopers do it all': MSP trooper finds escaped horse in Freedom Township, escorts her home [PHOTOS]
A horse is home safe and sound, thanks to Michigan State Police in Washtenaw County. MSP officials say they got a call on Saturday that a horse had gotten loose and was looking for her way home in Freedom Township.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
Detroit police release video of 2 suspects wanted for carjacking man in parking lot
The search is on for a pair of carjacking suspects who forced a man out of his car on Detroit’s northwest side early Tuesday morning. Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward.
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
13abc.com
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
Van unable to stop on icy road struck by oncoming freight train in Livingston County
Two people sustained minor injuries on Wednesday after the van they were in slid on an icy road and was hit by an oncoming train in Livingston County.
Clubhouse fire at Washtenaw County golf course causes $1M worth of damage, investigators say
Fire and DTE Energy investigators are continuing efforts to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse to the tune of $1 million in Washtenaw County.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Assault Suspect After Search
You may have noticed increased police activity in the area of Clark Street and Maple Road Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for a reported assault in an apartment. Police arrived and called Huron Valley Ambulance for treatment for the victim. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was already gone.
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
WTOL-TV
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday identified
Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Woman grieves deaths of 5 family members, snow causes multiple crashes: Jackson headlines Jan. 21-26
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County woman saw more death and loss in one year than some people see in a lifetime she she lost three of her children and two grandchildren to tragedy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Patty Kerton...
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
fox2detroit.com
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
Driver killed in head-on crash with another vehicle on I-75 ramp in Monroe
One person was killed, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department, when two vehicles collided head-on on a freeway ramp Tuesday night.
Comments / 0