Monroe County, MI

CBS Detroit

1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
TOLEDO, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Arrest Assault Suspect After Search

You may have noticed increased police activity in the area of Clark Street and Maple Road Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for a reported assault in an apartment. Police arrived and called Huron Valley Ambulance for treatment for the victim. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was already gone.
SALINE, MI
WZZM 13

Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police

DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
DETROIT, MI

