Nature lovers have a new way to understand what they’re seeing when they hit the trails at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area – actually three new ways. Titled “Know Your Nature Center,” a push-button video installation greets visitors to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center and teaches them about some of the wildlife they’re likely to encounter. The trio of videos include “Choose a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching,” shown on a 55-inch, weather-resistant screen.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO