ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

City issues traffic advisory for Bouquet Canyon, Newhall Ranch Road

Beginning Friday, crews will begin construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, the city of Santa Clarita announced. This will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge. The collaborative event was hosted by Six Flags Magic Mountain and sponsored by loanDepot. Personnel from the Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Heritage Junction Renamed Santa Clarita History Center

Everything old is new again and that’s what’s happening at Hart Park in Newhall. Heritage Junction, where eight historic buildings and a steam engine and caboose are on display to the public, has officially been renamed “Santa Clarita History Center” and a new logo designed and adopted.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,123 new cases countywide and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,230, county case totals to 3,673,339 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,621 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 539.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center

Nature lovers have a new way to understand what they’re seeing when they hit the trails at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area – actually three new ways. Titled “Know Your Nature Center,” a push-button video installation greets visitors to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center and teaches them about some of the wildlife they’re likely to encounter. The trio of videos include “Choose a Trail,” “Wild About Wildflowers” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching,” shown on a 55-inch, weather-resistant screen.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award

Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at their inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy