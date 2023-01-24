SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident that occurred in the 2400 block of N. Division Street on Jan. 12, 2023. The suspect reportedly fled on foot after employees tried to contact him. Once officers arrived, they found the suspect's vehicle, which was revealed to be stolen. Inside, five-handguns and a semi-automatic rifle were found. Two of the handguns and the rifle had been reported stolen.

