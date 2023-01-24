Read full article on original website
Fredrick to head Sheriff’s Community Services Section
There is something new in Laclede County’s neighborhood watch programs, according to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap. In a press release, Millsap announced Thursday that Corporal Matt Frederick will head up the office’s Community Services Section. “In 2017 we made a commitment to be a part of the community and to address crime issues by working with community members. Corporal Frederick will be able to build on what we have done and I am confident he will take us to the next step,” Millsap said in the release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Klondike Derby
Before this week's snow fell, area Scouts attended the Klondike Derby on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Camp Arrowhead east of Marshfield. One of their activities was a three-fourths mile dog sled race minus the dogs. Without snow, their sleds relied on wheels. Without huskies, the scouts from Troop 57 and Pack 57 relied on themselves to provide the dog power in this scouting tradition that began in 1949. Counting older Scouts, Cub Scouts and adults, 56 people attended the Klondike Derby with Lebanon's Troop 57, Marshfield's Troop 88, Pleasant Hope's Troop 376 and Bolivar's Troop 45 attending. Troop 57 Scoutmaster Donovan Hibbs said the Klondike Derby is about "having fun but testing their knowledge and just giving them different experiences." Hibbs said the derby's activities are patterned after the historic 1896 Gold Rush in the Klondike, which is a region of the Yukon territory in Canada's Northwest region. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
DARLINE CARROLL SHAFFER
Darline Carroll Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Liberty Hospital. She was born June 4, 1927, in Lebanon to LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. Darline was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Earl Carroll and Robert Shaffer, and three brothers, James,...
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
Lebanon wins first round game at I-44 Lady Classic
The weather cleared up, and basketball was played on Thursday night in Boswell Auditorium as the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Lebanon Mid-Missouri Bank I-44 Lady’s Classic. The tournament will continue through today (Saturday, Jan. 29), with game times scheduled for 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. In their opening-round matchup on Thursday night, the Lady ‘Jackets dominated the St. Charles Pirates, 72-41. Lebanon (11-5 overall) started a little sluggish out of the gates but still managed to score the contest’s first seven points until the Pirates made two free throws from Lorelei Oetting with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
