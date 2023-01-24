Whether you are 1, 100, or somewhere in between, you are invited to join the League of Giants! An author whose mission is to share Growth Mindset principles is making stops all throughout the Vernal area today and tomorrow with readings and discussion of his book ‘The Giants and the Smalls’ at the Uintah County Library this evening. Nicholas Townsend Smith has the goal of helping 100 million people realize their Giant potential and uses his book to encourage and teach individuals and families as well as groups of adults in a variety of settings. Today he will be at the Ashley Valley Education Center from 9 to 11am followed by a visit to the Uintah County Jail and finally this evening at the Uintah County Library from 6 to 8:30pm. His mission will continue on Friday starting at Springhill Suites from 7 to 9am and then the Innovation Hub from 11am to 1pm. The community is invited to either event on Friday but there is a cost of $25 dollars which includes a copy of the book and food. There is no cost associated with the Thursday events. Come learn about your Giant potential at the library tonight. Learn more about the League of Giants at www.GiantsAndSmalls.com.

VERNAL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO