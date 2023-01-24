Read full article on original website
One dead in Uintah Co. semi-truck crash
A 55-year-old man was pronounced deceased after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Fatal Crash Monday Morning On Highway 40 In Uintah County
A fatal crash closed Highway 40 between Naples and Jensen on Monday morning. Utah Highway Patrol reports that on January 23rd, at 5:26 am, a Toyota Camry with a single male occupant was traveling westbound on US-40 near milepost 153. The Camry crossed over the left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound Kenworth tractor-trailer. The 55 year-old-male driver of the Camry was critically injured and was pronounced deceased on scene. The female driver and male passenger occupants of the semi were uninjured. A detour was put in place for the investigation. The road was closed for several hours.
Possibility Vernal Airport Will Add Salt Lake City Route With New Contract
Vernal Airport Director Ken Campbell addressed the Uintah County Commission during their Monday Commission meeting sharing exciting prospects for future air service. The airport’s contract with SkyWest was up in December and Campbell explained that SkyWest has bid on the next Essential Air Service contract which he said was good news. If they are awarded the contract, Campbell says they will contract with 12 flights per week that are split 6 through United to Denver and 6 through Delta to Salt Lake City. SkyWest will downsize to 30 seats per flight rather than 50 seats. It is anticipated that the contract will be announced by early March and the new contract would start in the summertime. Campbell emphasized that while it looks good that SkyWest will win the contract, it has not been awarded yet.
Roosevelt City Asks Public For Help Identifying Individual
Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.
Roosevelt School News
Activities Fri., Jan. 27: Junior High boys’ basketball at Home vs. Center, 6:00 p.m.Thur., Feb. 2: Junior High boys’ basketball at Washburn, 4:00 p.m.All times are CentralBreakfast Menu Thur., Jan. 26: Cook’s choice Fri., Jan. 27: Twists Mon., Jan. 30: Breakfast pizza Tues., Jan. 31: Biscuits & gravy Wed., Feb.
Meet ‘The Giants and the Smalls’ Author On His Mission To Inspire Greatness
Whether you are 1, 100, or somewhere in between, you are invited to join the League of Giants! An author whose mission is to share Growth Mindset principles is making stops all throughout the Vernal area today and tomorrow with readings and discussion of his book ‘The Giants and the Smalls’ at the Uintah County Library this evening. Nicholas Townsend Smith has the goal of helping 100 million people realize their Giant potential and uses his book to encourage and teach individuals and families as well as groups of adults in a variety of settings. Today he will be at the Ashley Valley Education Center from 9 to 11am followed by a visit to the Uintah County Jail and finally this evening at the Uintah County Library from 6 to 8:30pm. His mission will continue on Friday starting at Springhill Suites from 7 to 9am and then the Innovation Hub from 11am to 1pm. The community is invited to either event on Friday but there is a cost of $25 dollars which includes a copy of the book and food. There is no cost associated with the Thursday events. Come learn about your Giant potential at the library tonight. Learn more about the League of Giants at www.GiantsAndSmalls.com.
