Showers and storms will continue to be possible Sunday ahead of an incoming Arctic front. The front will move through the region early tomorrow morning, dropping afternoon temperatures back into the 50s. Over the afternoon hours, some strong storms will be possible in Central Texas, with small hail and gusty winds the main threats. As the front moves south, expect rain chances to be pushed ahead of the front, with cooler temperatures behind the front.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO