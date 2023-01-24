Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Rumors: Patriots to Interview Ryan Wendell for OL Coaching Job
Report: Ex-Patriots lineman to interview for OL coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien has officially been named the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, but there's more work to be done on the coaching staff. Offensive line coach is another position that needs to be filled ahead...
Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint
Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
Julian Edelman Admits He's Not Returning to NFL, and He Has Perfect Reason Why
Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bill O'Brien ‘Couldn't Pass Up' Opportunity to Return to Patriots as OC
O'Brien 'couldn't pass up' opportunity to return to Patriots as OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien's return to the New England Patriots as their new offensive coordinator is a homecoming for him in a few ways. He's coming back to a place where he spent five seasons...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup
Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
Breer: Joe Judge Will Remain on Patriots Staff in New Role
Breer: Joe Judge will remain on Pats staff in different role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, it appears the New England Patriots plan to bring Joe Judge back for the 2023 NFL season. Judge was hired as...
