Indiana State

NECN

NFL Rumors: Patriots to Interview Ryan Wendell for OL Coaching Job

Report: Ex-Patriots lineman to interview for OL coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien has officially been named the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, but there's more work to be done on the coaching staff. Offensive line coach is another position that needs to be filled ahead...
NECN

Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint

Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NECN

Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt

Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NECN

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
WASHINGTON, PA
NECN

Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI

PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NECN

Julian Edelman Admits He's Not Returning to NFL, and He Has Perfect Reason Why

Edelman admits he's not returning to NFL, and he has perfect reason why originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Julian Edelman retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn't stop rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NECN

Bill O'Brien ‘Couldn't Pass Up' Opportunity to Return to Patriots as OC

O'Brien 'couldn't pass up' opportunity to return to Patriots as OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien's return to the New England Patriots as their new offensive coordinator is a homecoming for him in a few ways. He's coming back to a place where he spent five seasons...
NECN

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Playoff Return ‘Conceivable' as 49ers' Backup

Report: Jimmy G's return 'conceivable' if 49ers make Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If the 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LVII, Jimmy Garoppolo could re-enter the picture. The 31-year-old quarterback remains inactive for the NFC title game,...
NECN

Breer: Joe Judge Will Remain on Patriots Staff in New Role

Breer: Joe Judge will remain on Pats staff in different role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, it appears the New England Patriots plan to bring Joe Judge back for the 2023 NFL season. Judge was hired as...

