Boise, ID

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Boise & Meridian Police Respond to Officer Involved Shooting

Boise, Idaho — Tonight, January 23rd, 2023, the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department are responding to an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Officials are advising for drivers to avoid the area. "Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting...
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years

According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Tour The Unique, Historic Tombstones Of Star Cemetery [Part I]

Star, Idaho. Star Cemetery is one of the most interesting, ornate, and best maintained gravesites in the Treasure Valley. Located at 9350 W. Floating Feather Road, James and Jemima Ayers generously transferred the ownership title to Star Cemetery's land to the city in 1900. In 1901, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows became the cemetery's trustees and erected a white fence around the graveyard.
Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech

A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
