Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Idaho’s Most Historic Bed & Breakfast is 109 Years Old & as Popular as Ever
Idaho has some incredibly rich history and some unbelievable Airbnb, rentals and bed and breakfasts around the state. Before we get into the most historic Bed and Breakfast in the state, this adorable place was named the Most Charming Bed and Breakfast in Idaho. Explore Idaho's Most Charming Bed and...
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
It’s Official, Idaho is Now Home to America’s Worst Drivers
How have your morning commutes been? Pretty terrible? Yeah, me too. If you think Idaho is full of terrible drivers now — that’s not just an excuse anymore — that’s a legitimate thing. Let’s just say, when it comes to the best and worst states to drive in, Idaho isn’t looking very good.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Idaho governor wins lawsuit against illegal encampment outside Capitol: 'We are not Portland'
Idaho Gov. Brad Little wins a lawsuit against a public encampment outside the Capitol Annex he said had turned violent, and contrasts Idaho from Portland and San Francisco.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Dine Inside an Absolutely Magical Igloo At One of These 4 Idaho Hot Spots
The holidays may be behind us, but in Idaho there’s still plenty of time left to create some absolutely magical winter memories!. That could mean flying down the hill during coming tubing. It could mean channeling your inner Elsa at the enchanted LaBelle Lake Ice Palace. Maybe it means setting sail on an unforgettable Hot Cocoa Cruise.
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years
According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
20 Reasons California Transplants are Great for Idaho
Contrary to the bad wrap they so often receive, California transplants bring a lot to the table here in Idaho. But before we dive into their positive attributes, let's consider what they appreciate about the Gem State. 6 Reasons Californians Appreciate Idaho Living. Taxes. In 2021, California income tax was...
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying
Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area
Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Idaho Transportation Department reports road closures
Dubois, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that multiple highways across the eastern Idaho region have closed due to high wind and blowing snow.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
I’ve Written 1,194 Articles About Boise – Here’s What I’ve Learned
If you've ever had to compose any pieces of writing in your career, you understand exactly just how much you find out about the subject you're researching. In my case, that subject is Boise, Idaho. 1,194 times have I poured some coffee, cozied up to my keyboard, and began the...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1