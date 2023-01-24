ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Contractors hit with $1.1M fine for illegal asbestos removal at Churchill property

By Justin Vellucci
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XNwI_0kPgdYEF00

The Allegheny County Health Department has fined a contractor nearly $1.1 million for illegally disposing of asbestos while renovating the former Westinghouse headquarters in Churchill.

An environmental group called the contractor’s disregard for the asbestos-containing material “unconscionable” and said the fine “is a victory for public health.”

“Their reckless behavior put not only their own workers but also an unknown number of Allegheny County residents at risk of exposure to asbestos,” said Patrick Campbell, executive director of the Swissvale-based Group Against Smog and Pollution.

“We hope this case serves as a cautionary tale for businesses tempted to skirt asbestos-abatement regulations put in place to help protect our air quality and the health of both workers and members of the public,” Campbell added.

Ramesh Jain and his son, Vikas “VJ” Jain, along with two companies they help to lead — Churchill Community Development LP and Paradigm Consultants LLC — first appealed the fine in 2017. An administrative hearing officer dismissed that appeal Jan. 12 and gave the Jains 30 days to pay the $1,091,675 fine to the county’s clean air fund.

“(Vikas Jain) fully accepts responsibility for his conduct,” one of Jain’s attorneys said in a federal court document. “He feels deep remorse for any harm he has caused. He has taken redemptive action to correct any problems that he may have caused. This includes, but is not limited to, being committed to paying over $1 million to remediate the asbestos issues at the property in question.”

An attorney for the Jains did not return calls seeking comment. A public information officer from the county Health Department declined to comment, citing the possibility of a legal appeal.

The issue started in February 2017 when a Churchill building inspector said he noticed people removing asbestos-containing material from the former Westinghouse property on Beulah Road. Asbestos is a heat-resistant insulating material and a carcinogen.

The Health Department responded with an enforcement order telling the Jains to stop all demolition work on buildings 401 and 501 and not allow anyone into the buildings. The Jains appealed.

Vikas Jain, who lives in Mt. Lebanon, faced additional charges in federal court. On Sept. 27, 2019, he was charged with knowingly violating the Clean Air Act for the illegal removal of asbestos. He pleaded guilty the following month and was later sentenced to one month behind bars followed by three years of supervised release that included nine months of home detention.

The Jains have operated business entities in the residential and commercial real estate industry for more than 20 years, court records show.

Jains’ Churchill Community Developments LP purchased most of the former George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in May 2012 and intended to transform it into a residential and commercial development. The plans never materialized, and the Jains instead leased parts of the property to other entities.

In 2021, Churchill Council approved the site for an Amazon warehouse. Amazon later dropped its plans to build there.

Amazon controversy

• Churchill Council approves application for controversial Amazon warehouse

• Amazon drops plans for Churchill warehous

• Churchill residents protest potential Amazon development

The site was built between the 1950s and 1970s. It had more than 1 million square feet of testing, laboratory and office space.

Jain knew the site included asbestos-containing material when he bought the property in 2012, court records show.

A 2009 environmental site assessment, which Jain received, said those materials included “floor tile, pipe insulation, transite panels, wall plaster, laboratory countertops, fume hoods and water line fittings.”

The assessment said “all thermal system insulation, surfacing material and asphalt/vinyl flooring that are present in a building constructed prior to 1981 and have not been appropriately tested are presumed asbestos-containing material.”

Required permits were not obtained to do renovations at the site. The county Health Department calculated that the site had more than 160,000 square feet of asbestos-containing floor tile and 10,000 linear feet of amosite, according to the environmental group GASP.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations require permits for removal of asbestos-containing material in excess of 160 square feet and 260 linear feet, GASP officials said.

Health department inspectors also did not see “any evidence” of the required safety equipment, materials, postings, practices and procedures related to the asbestos removal, according to GASP. Workers were observed handling asbestos-containing material without protective gear and also were directed to dispose of asbestos-containing debris in a dumpster near one of Vikas Jain’s residential rental properties.

The contents of the dumpster, including sealed trash bags containing asbestos-containing material, allegedly were taken to an area landfill that was not qualified to receive the waste, GASP officials said.

Comments / 3

Related
Tribune-Review

Irwin Borough plans improvements to Irwin Park

Irwin officials are planning to spend about $350,000 to improve Irwin Park and its facilities, including paving a gravel and partial-asphalt parking lot. The borough wants to pave both parking lots — a large one off Pennsylvania Avenue and a smaller one off 10th Street, replace stormwater inlets on the amphitheater side of the park and piping, add lighting to the parking lot and to upgrade the existing lighting and add pathways to the restrooms, the playground and pavilion, said Shari Martino, borough manager.
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Egg prices remain high in first month of 2023

Egg prices have remained high this month, following concerns about increases in grain costs and the impacts of bird flu on agriculture. In December 2022, egg production in Pennsylvania was down 17% from the year before, and the total number of egg-laying birds was down 15%, according to the northeastern USDA monthly chicken and egg report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin alters parking permit policy

Irwin Borough has changed its parking permit policy, eliminating the ability to buy several passes to share among multiple users. Police Chief Dan Wensel told the council recently that sharing of parking passes among businesses and employees was “getting out of hand.”. The new passes require the registration information...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland commissioners approve shelter plan

Westmoreland commissioners this week unanimously approved a $3.6 million plan for the construction of a new homeless shelter. Officials earlier this month outlined a plan, funded by American Rescue Plan through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to build 12-bed shelter that will include private accommodations for temporary residents.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Trial for Rialto shooting suspects delayed until March

The attempted homicide trials of two men charged in connection with a shooting last year in downtown Greensburg has been postponed until March. The joint trial for Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, and Stevin “Twogunz” German, 28, of Uniontown was to begin Feb. 6, but following in court discussions on Friday was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for March 20.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

A year after Fern Hollow Bridge collapse, are Western Pa.'s bridges in better shape?

It took less than 11 months to replace Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge after it collapsed in Frick Park. The speed of the bridge replacement project was an achievement — it normally takes three to five years to replace a span of that size, officials said. Emergency declarations from state and local governments, along with a personal interest from President Joe Biden, helped to expedite the project.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy