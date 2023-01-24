ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Responds to Camille Lamb Calling Her “Sandy Sue Sue”

Captain Sandy Yawn found herself giving Camille Lamb an ultimatum on the latest episode of Below Deck, and while the deck/stew agreed it was “fair” in the moment, she later broke down crying and referred to the captain as “Sandy Sue Sue” behind her back. Wanting...
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
In Touch Weekly

Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Captain Lee Rosbach Calls Captain Sandy Yawn Out For Lack Of “Procedure And Respect” After Camille Lamb’s Termination

Below Deck was a little show featuring the work and play lives of a deck crew on a motor yacht. It was the gift that kept on giving with a charismatic cast, outrageous guests, and mind-blowing views. The little show that could wound up spawning multiple spin-offs. And made Captain Lee Rosbach the Stud of […] The post Below Deck Star Captain Lee Rosbach Calls Captain Sandy Yawn Out For Lack Of “Procedure And Respect” After Camille Lamb’s Termination appeared first on Reality Tea.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Jamal dating from 90 Day Fiance and what’s the age difference?

Jamal revealed he’s dating someone on 90 Day Fiance. As a result of the big shocker, viewers are wondering whether they’re still together and how old he is in comparison to his new girlfriend. A month ago, Kim Menzies’ son Jamal walked in as one of the cast’s...

