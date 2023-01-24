ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9PH9_0kPgdAI300
Photo: Getty Images

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.

According to the site, Asheville is among the most beautiful cities in America. Full of eclectic charm, this small town is one of the most popular places in the state to visit and is even a great place to explore for those who have called it home for years. If you're not sure where to start when visiting, the site suggests Biltmore Park, Black Mountain and River Arts District.

Here's what Forbes had to say:

"Asheville is an outdoor haven surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city is known for its many hiking trails, waterfalls and parks. Asheville is also home to the largest home in the country — the Biltmore Estate, which currently operates as a resort . It's also known for its craft beer scene and charming architecture."

Check out Forbes to see its list of the most beautiful cities in America.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

2023 North Carolina Travel Bucket List

Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that North Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to hom, North Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina

Did you know? A South Carolina battleground from 1780 was lost to history over 200 years ago, until 2021 when a group of people found it. We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. Officials Investigating Deadly Crash. Updated:...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Daily South

Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season

It’s little wonder why western North Carolina’s mountain towns seduce us in the spring, summer, and fall with their siren calls of blooming dogwoods, mild temperatures, and brilliant foliage. The real mystery is why we tend to neglect these same places in the colder months, when there’s a singular allure that blankets the region like a dusting of pure snow. Yes, you’ll likely have to layer up for outdoor adventures, but this is a corner of the South that’s mastered the restorative art of cozy. Here’s how to spend a winter weekend in Highlands or Cashiers, where you’re sure to find a warm welcome even when it feels chilly outside.
HIGHLANDS, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Red shoes, Nash the non-binary puppet, and other outrageous stories

This week, our leading outrageous story is the ongoing saga of N.C. state Auditor Beth Wood and a holiday party gone wrong. For those who aren’t aware, the Council of State Democrat was involved in a hit-and-run accident (allegedly as the hitter and runner) and was arraigned on charges associated with the incident.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina for 2023

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. My wife Emma and I have lived on our homestead near Elkin NC for years, and we traveled the state frequently for years before that. Yet still we’re constantly amazed by the sheer volume of exciting things to do in NC.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy