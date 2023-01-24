Kinsley Martin put ink to paper on Jan. 27 and signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. Martin was a three-year varsity player at Jemison High School and had her best season in her senior year tallying 98 aces, 311 kills, 190 assists and 420 digs. Martin’s performance earned her the 2022 The Clanton Advertiser Player of the Year. She was a multi-time Advertiser All-County team and Chilton County All-Tournament team honoree in her three years as a Panther.

JEMISON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO