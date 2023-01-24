ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplesville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clanton Advertiser

Coastal inks Jemison’s Martin for volleyball commitment

Kinsley Martin put ink to paper on Jan. 27 and signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. Martin was a three-year varsity player at Jemison High School and had her best season in her senior year tallying 98 aces, 311 kills, 190 assists and 420 digs. Martin’s performance earned her the 2022 The Clanton Advertiser Player of the Year. She was a multi-time Advertiser All-County team and Chilton County All-Tournament team honoree in her three years as a Panther.
JEMISON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Jan. 15-21. Motor Vehicle Accident: 800 Block 16th Avenue North. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1000 Block 7th Street South.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Celebrate Recovery looking for volunteers

Those looking to help others through a difficult time have an opportunity through Celebrate Recovery. The group meets weekly at First United Methodist Church in Clanton for lessons and discussion groups as individuals work through “hurts, habits and hang-ups” in their lives. Volunteers are vital for the group,...
CLANTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy