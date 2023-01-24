ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(STACKER) – As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They’ve also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security’s National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in New York. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Monroe County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.9 (128 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,185,399 people (31,697,365 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 61
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#49. Erie County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.1 (219 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,585,589 people (62,544,323 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 61
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#48. Madison County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.4 (16 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,277,275 people (3,613,139 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 6
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#47. Onondaga County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.7 (117 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,736,557 people (27,226,902 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 15
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#46. Oswego County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.7 (35 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,211,060 people (8,510,421 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 3
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#45. Otsego County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.5 (18 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,731,042 people (5,147,124 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 4
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#44. Westchester County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.0 (340 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,201,879 people (81,996,074 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 3
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#43. Albany County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.6 (109 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,055,208 people (25,348,049 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 15
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

#42. Oneida County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.3 (82 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,189,595 people (21,322,984 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 21
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#41. Tompkins County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.0 (38 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,663,479 people (10,208,306 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 14
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#40. Greene County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.5 (18 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,204,314 people (4,900,724 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 4
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#39. Cayuga County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.1 (30 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,338,748 people (7,157,590 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 15
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#38. Schenectady County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.0 (63 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,641,977 people (15,187,560 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 4
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#37. Yates County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.3 (10 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,409,686 people (2,582,435 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 7
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#36. Dutchess County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.5 (120 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,903,828 people (29,316,518 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 15
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#35. Genesee County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.1 (24 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,188,891 people (6,532,858 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 11
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#34. Jefferson County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.7 (49 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,191,892 people (11,989,130 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 10
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#33. Ontario County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.9 (47 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,323,530 people (11,568,548 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 8
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#32. Niagara County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.7 (93 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,186,668 people (21,678,045 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 54
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#31. Lewis County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.0 (12 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,740,557 people (3,132,498 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 1
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#30. Rensselaer County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.3 (73 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,233,221 people (18,099,527 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 14
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#29. Cattaraugus County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.3 (35 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,360,552 people (7,999,486 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 15
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#28. Wyoming County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.7 (19 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,098,980 people (4,921,744 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 6
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#27. Sullivan County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.9 (39 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,634,438 people (12,230,821 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 1
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#26. Chautauqua County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.8 (65 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,956,300 people (15,309,086 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 33
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#25. Livingston County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.4 (32 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,770,626 people (7,327,568 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 12
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#24. Broome County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.9 (103 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,337,383 people (24,500,932 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 27
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#23. Saratoga County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.3 (123 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,553,599 people (31,852,313 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 24
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#22. Herkimer County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.1 (34 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,126,419 people (8,560,045 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 6
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#21. Tioga County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.7 (28 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,449,414 people (7,988,987 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 10
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#20. Columbia County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.5 (36 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,454,864 people (8,902,317 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 10
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#19. Warren County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.9 (40 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,434,051 people (10,138,937 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 8
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#18. Wayne County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.6 (59 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,088,872 people (16,520,929 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 23
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#17. Orleans County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.0 (28 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,337,568 people (6,631,092 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 14
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#16. Chenango County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.6 (33 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,938,448 people (7,555,940 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 6
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#15. Allegany County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.2 (36 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,663,077 people (9,173,612 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 11
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#14. Cortland County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.3 (41 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,150,517 people (9,467,519 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 4
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4

#13. Fulton County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.7 (47 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,197,623 people (11,895,262 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 9
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#12. Seneca County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.5 (30 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,921,100 people (7,431,253 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 0
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#11. Essex County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 90.7 (34 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,605,237 people (8,477,190 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 13
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#10. Steuben County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 93.5 (88 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,531,254 people (24,038,442 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 7
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 5

#9. Franklin County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 93.8 (45 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,293,347 people (10,699,915 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 23
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#8. Clinton County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.1 (77 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,157,073 people (18,547,658 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 25
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#7. Montgomery County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.9 (48 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,666,293 people (13,210,215 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 9
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#6. Washington County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.6 (60 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,365,698 people (15,600,919 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 13
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#5. Schuyler County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 106.0 (19 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,278,242 people (6,321,861 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 2
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#4. Schoharie County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 120.3 (36 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,673,858 people (8,883,166 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 11
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#3. Delaware County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 123.2 (55 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 32,961,139 people (14,715,171 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 2
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

#2. Chemung County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 155.1 (131 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 47,528,435 people (40,140,615 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 5
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#1. Hamilton County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 296.0 (15 shelters in database)
– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 89,929,104 people (4,557,607 total capacity)
– Shelters with generators: 8
– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

