CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that travel is back and booming, there are some new trends to talk about. Here with more is Roni Fiskin with Mann Travels. “I’m excited to share some information about expedition cruising because it’s what everyone is buzzing about in the industry” says Fishkin. Travelers are thinking exploration in destinations like Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Artic Circle, Alaska but in beautiful luxury. Many different suppliers are busy building expedition ships to meet the demand and they are expecting a big boom in the next few years. So grab your binoculars and your love of nature and wildlife and start planning an expedition cruise.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO