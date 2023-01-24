ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How the new express bus stops will impact CMS students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new express stops program is coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2023-24 school year. CMS express stop bus routes will reduce the number of stops from 5,000 to 185. The stops will be available for full and partial magnet high school students and should reduce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Atrium Health seeks solutions to youth violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is seeking solutions to the growing trend that teens and young adults are becoming victims of gun violence in Charlotte. It's a problem that leaves devastating impacts. The health care system is trying to make a difference by focusing on fixing the root causes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chester County Schools holding job fair Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District is holding its 2023 Teacher Recruitment – All Jobs Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Gateway Conference Center. This no-cost event is open to the public. “We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

'It feels amazing' | How a Charlotte chef went from being homeless to a successful restauranteur

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef is celebrating the opening of his new restaurant in Wesley Heights and looking back on the journey that got him here. Before Sam Diminich became an accomplished chef with a resume that includes winning on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay" and being the executive chef of the former Upstream Restaurant in SouthPark, he struggled with addiction and homelessness.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Queen's Feast comes to a close Sunday for winter 2023 edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area restaurants are gearing up for the last two days of Queen's Feast. The 10-day stretch proves to be a big money maker for local restaurants. 93 restaurants in nine counties took part in the January 2023 edition of this unique restaurant week. It's a 60-mile radius proving that there is something for everyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Slow Traveling and Cruising back in style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that travel is back and booming, there are some new trends to talk about. Here with more is Roni Fiskin with Mann Travels. “I’m excited to share some information about expedition cruising because it’s what everyone is buzzing about in the industry” says Fishkin. Travelers are thinking exploration in destinations like Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Artic Circle, Alaska but in beautiful luxury. Many different suppliers are busy building expedition ships to meet the demand and they are expecting a big boom in the next few years. So grab your binoculars and your love of nature and wildlife and start planning an expedition cruise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Demonstrations continue in Charlotte after Tyre Nichols video released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protests continue days after the body camera video was released showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police in Memphis. Three such demonstrations took place in Charlotte on Sunday. Two of these were marches at Marshall Park in Uptown. A candlelight vigil was also held at the Urban League of the Central Carolinas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Longtime Charlotte Christian baseball coach passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Christian School is mourning the passing of a beloved baseball coach after a battle with lung cancer. On Saturday, the school announced varsity coach Greg Simmons' death, reminiscing on his 30-year tenure with the Knights and the storied career he led. Simmons joined the school in 1989, taking the helm of the baseball program in 1992.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia has its new police chief

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia didn't have to look far for its newest police chief. In fact, the man currently serving as interim chief will take the helm fully. Interim Chief Trent Conard will soon drop the word "interim" from his title, becoming the chief of the Gastonia Police Department. The city chose Conard after a nationwide search that saw 40 applications sent in. Eight candidates were interviewed, with four picked to take part in an assessment panel conducted by the Centralina Regional Council.
GASTONIA, NC

