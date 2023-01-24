Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
tribpapers.com
Weekend Activities Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
Asheville – Throughout Western North Carolina, celebrations were held to honor the legacy and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Many events are held every year here in Asheville and neighboring towns before and after the federal holiday honoring him. On Saturday, January 14th, the 42nd Dr. Martin...
tribpapers.com
Blade Says He’s Running for Woodfin Mayor
Woodfin – Before the January Woodfin Town Council meeting, a man introduced himself and shook hands with residents in attendance. The man, Josh Blade, is running for mayor of Woodfin. Asked for some background information for this story, Blade, 35, directed the Tribune to his campaign website (joshbladeformayor.com). According...
tribpapers.com
5 Teachers Receiving Inaugural “Teachers of Excellence” Award
Asheville – Our children and their futures are shaped and educated by the innovative, hard-working, and caring teachers who have dedicated their lives to bringing enthusiasm and expertise into the classroom each day. The Rotary Club of Asheville is a service club of engaged and passionate members who desire...
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
tribpapers.com
Town Holds Annual MLK Day Event
Weaverville – The Town of Weaverville once again held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event to commemorate his leadership in the civil rights movement. This year’s keynote speaker was “Dr. Dwight Mullen, a longtime WNC resident and prominent leader in the community.”. Dr. “Mullen...
WXII 12
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
wspa.com
tribpapers.com
Human Trafficking Awareness Remains Weak
Asheville – Buncombe County, along with many other local governments and following the president’s lead, proclaimed January 2023 to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The document states, “Buncombe County… encourages people to raise awareness, promote education, and support initiatives to address human trafficking.” While the people behind the proclamation and its presentation surely have good and brave hearts, the formalities didn’t seem to be raising any awareness. In fact, they jogged a memory of somebody saying that when people don’t speak in terms of nuts and bolts, they don’t care about sharing understanding with the audience.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations
Officers are urging caution as the gas pump.
Upstate woman dies in two vehicle collision
No word yet on whether Wednesday morning’s fatal wreck in Pickens County was weather-related. There were heavy downpours in the area at the time and dozens of other accidents on rain soaked roads around the area.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
