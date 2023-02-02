No Powerball winner: Jackpot jumps to $700 million for Saturday drawing

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot drawing, setting up a $700 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

If the jackpot does not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $375.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The $700 million prize is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.