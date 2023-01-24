Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Redford, Reed, Wahl first to advance to 2023 Gila Idol finals
SAFFORD — The Double R Bar and Grill at Mt. Graham Golf Course was filled with music Thursday night. The restaurant hosted the first preliminary of the 2023 Gila Idol signing competition, and three performers have qualified for the finals March 23 at the David M. Player Center for the arts.
gilavalleycentral.net
Lions rededicate themselves to service at Melvin Jones Memorial
FORT THOMAS — Lions from the U.S. and Mexico converged on Fort Thomas on Saturday for a rededication to service. “That simple touch to the community, or that special project statewide (or) internationally, is touching thousands, millions of lives,” said Sheila Palazzolo, president of the Melvin Jones International Memorial board.
gilavalleycentral.net
Harper is the Pride of Safford . . . for the second time
SAFFORD — Following Thursday’s presentation, there’s now a two-time Pride of Safford Award recipient. Eva Harper was nominated for her work on the Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services (SEACUS) board, her service on the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley Board, as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and her work with the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) Senior Advisory Council.
gilavalleycentral.net
6th annual Pima Lantern Festival is Saturday
PIMA — Pima is once again a chance to fill the night sky with remembrances of lost loved ones. The sixth annual Pima Lantern Festival is Saturday, from 5-8 p.m., at the Carson Brown Soccer Fields. The featured honoree will be former teach Jerry Brown. Cost for a lantern...
gilavalleycentral.net
DAR Back with Strawberries for Valentine’s Day
The DAR Gila Valley Chapter is preparing for their “Strawberries for Scholarships” fundraiser for Valentine’s Day. Contributed photos from 2020. After two years of pandemic shut-down, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are gearing up with their local student awards and scholarship fundraiser to, once again, provide plates of chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford considering re-zone for more housing units
SAFFORD — The City of Safford is considering a zoning change to accommodate much-needed housing. At its most recent meeting, the City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow Randy Pozo to rezone his property on 7th Street, behind Graham County Courthouse, from conventional-manufactured housing (C-MH) to multiple family residential (R-2).
gilavalleycentral.net
New scam seeks money to stop a sheriff-issued warrant
SAFFORD — A new scam is making the rounds of Graham County; this time invoking the names of local officials. At least two people have received calls telling them there is a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty, but payment of a fine over the phone will quash the warrant.
Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely
A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
gilavalleycentral.net
Pole knocked down, power knocked out
THATCHER — A vehicle into a power pole knocked out electricity to a number of Graham County Electrical Co-op members Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 8th Street, near Robinson Ranch Road at around 1 p.m. Co-op crews immediately responded to the scene to begin repairs. There is no...
Comments / 0