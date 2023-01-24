ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
iheart.com

26 Year Old Man Goes Viral-Dating a Woman Who Looks Like An 8 Year Old Girl

Dan Swygart, a travel blogger, first noticed Shauna Rae on the TLC show 'I Am Shauna Rae'. He reached out to her after season one, then sent flowers, and now they are dating. Shauna has a condition where her growth was stunted after she received treatment for a brain tumor when she was a child. Shauna is 3 foot ten inches tall, who weighs 50 lbs has people on the internet commenting on the two's relationship as being creepy.
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
New York Post

Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
