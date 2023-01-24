Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Tim Dowling: I found a secret loft in our house. Foolishly, I also told my wife about it …
The new mystery room has rekindled her craving for more storage space
iheart.com
26 Year Old Man Goes Viral-Dating a Woman Who Looks Like An 8 Year Old Girl
Dan Swygart, a travel blogger, first noticed Shauna Rae on the TLC show 'I Am Shauna Rae'. He reached out to her after season one, then sent flowers, and now they are dating. Shauna has a condition where her growth was stunted after she received treatment for a brain tumor when she was a child. Shauna is 3 foot ten inches tall, who weighs 50 lbs has people on the internet commenting on the two's relationship as being creepy.
Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section
A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Woman reveals she was left terrified after a spider bite saw her hand 'double its size'
Anya Cantrell, 20, Southampton, was initially unbothered when she found a bite mark on her hand, but as time went on it worsened until she had to have an emergency operation.
I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death
A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Man calls his girlfriend disgusting for not being happy with the way her daughter turned out
When you have kids, you sometimes are going to want them to turn out a certain way or you may feel like a failure. However, if you have unrealistic expectations, your child may not ever be like you in the long run.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Woman's heartbreak as husband dies in his sleep just days after finding out she was pregnant
A woman has shared her heartbreak after her husband died in his sleep – just days after finding out they were going to become parents. Shannen Rissel and husband Connor had been together for five years when they tied the knot last September. However, their dream life together in...
Mum left devastated after stranger leaves 'nasty' note on car for parking in pram-only spot
A mum has shared her heartbreak after a stranger took it upon themselves to leave a 'nasty' note after she parked in a pram-only spot. The parking incident took place in 2021 when the mum-of-three, whose youngest child was just over a year old, was out shopping with her family.
Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry
According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
My son died just weeks after complaining of migraines and being tired
A STUDENT died weeks after suffering migraines as medics cast him aside and brushed symptoms off as 'anxiety'. Johnny Alfrey, 22, raised concerns about his symptoms to doctors on several occasions before his death on June 24, last year. "He was just a brilliant young man, so funny and a...
My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it
Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Tyla
69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 11