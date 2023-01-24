ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Shelter-in-place order lifted at East Lansing High School

By Skyler Ashley
 5 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The shelter-in-place lockdown order has been lifted at East Lansing High School.

Officials said the investigation into an alleged sighting of a weapon is complete and it has been determined that there is no threat or weapon on campus.

According to an announcement sent by the East Lansing High School administration team to parents, the rest of the school day is to carry on as normal.

