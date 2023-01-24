ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lucky Texas Resident Wins Big Money Off Mega Millions Lottery Ticket

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9zho_0kPgYWi800
Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

A Houston resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1,000,002 for the drawing on January 13, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (January 24). The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Sunrise Super Stop at 3760 Richmond Ave. in Houston.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (30-43-45-46-61) on the Quick Pick ticket, but not the Mega Ball (14). The winner also won an additional $2 on the same ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

In more Texas lottery news, a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from the July 29 drawing is set to expire this week . It was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14). Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets, per Texas Lottery rules. This ticket will expire on Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m.

Furthermore, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Monday (January 16) night's drawing was sold in Austin, the Texas Lottery announced. It was purchased at Muchos 3 at 3201 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (4-14-33-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (3). The Power Play was also 3, but the player didn't choose to up their dollar amount.

Comments / 1

Tyree
4d ago

it's your blessing and you have the ability to help someone or several people in their lives not with just the money but with a path to a better life independently. because it doesn't matter what we have on Earth we ain't taking it with us as long as we can have good memories when we go before God and good heart. most of all don't forget the ones who helped you in the past, God bless you stay safe be good happy for you.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion

Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
TEXAS STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Ash Jurberg

Casinos in Texas? You bet- according to latest poll!

A new poll released today by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found that 75% of Texans support a proposed constitutional amendment by Sen. Carol Alvarado that would legalize sports betting and allow for up to four upscale “destination resorts.”
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal

A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy