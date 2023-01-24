Should Las Vegas Raiders be more interested in Daniel Jones than Tom Brady?

It’s going to be an interesting NFL offseason in the quarterback market. Aging legends like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers may be on the move – if they decide to continue their careers –, Derek Carr is on the way out in Las Vegas, and Daniel Jones is a pending free agent after a strong season with the Giants.

Jones’ future with the Giants is up in the air and it’s possible that the quarterback would play hardball with New York after the franchise declined his fifth-year option. If that’s the case, some teams could come calling for the Giants quarterback.

In fact, despite all of Brady’s accolades, Jones may be a better fit than him on certain teams.

Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “ 1st & Pod ” threw out the idea of the Raiders going after Jones rather than Brady.

“I’m going to say something right now that might blow your mind. If I’m the Raiders I think I’d be more interested in Daniel Jones than Tom Brady,” Fillipponi said (9:54 in player above). “I’d be curious in seeing him with Jacobs, Adams, and Waller, and the threat of him as a runner in that offense, for me. It’s what coaches say all the time: You got to account for 11 dudes. You’re not doing that with Brady.”

It’s an interesting point. Brady is no threat to run and practically looked like a statue quarterback in Tampa Bay’s playoff loss to the Cowboys. While Jones had some struggles against the Eagles as well, he showed this season that he can use his legs and still produce with a lackluster supporting cast.

With all due respect to Darius Slayton, Richie James, and Isaiah Hodgins, none of them come close to the talent that Davante Adams is. Daniel Bellinger is looking like he might be a decent mid-round pick but he’s also no Darren Waller. And while Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the league, Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards on the ground this season.

In a vacuum, Brady is a better quarterback than Jones, but the argument can be made for the mobile Giants quarterback rather than the GOAT himself.

