Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players come up with new LTM after final Ring slap fight
Apex Legends players have pitched a news LTM after one fan showed off a hectic final Ring they experienced during a match. The conversation surrounding Apex Legends’ LTMs is a constant among the community, as many players feel consistent LTMs should be in the game mode rotation alongside Battle Royale and Arenas.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime preview confirms even more fan-favorite characters are returning
The Japanese Magazine PASH! has released preview images for the Pokemon anime ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ mini-series that confirms some exciting returns. For those who haven’t heard, Ash Ketchum is leaving the Pokemon anime after one last adventure throughout the ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ mini-series.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 give out double XP for the weekend. Until Jan 30, players can enjoy double XP on Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Warzone 2. Players of Call of Duty will recognize the double XP weekends and new fans will be able to have a boost in ranking up by simply playing the game.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs discussing changes to “frustrating” one-shot abilities
Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller has released an update regarding the game’s one-shot abilities and combos, which some players claim are “frustrating” and unfair. When it comes to discussing frustrating Overwatch 2 mechanics, there are few heroes mentioned as frequently as Roadhog. The Hog has seen a...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamers begs for season 2 improvements
Streamers call for much needed bug fixes and new content ahead of the release of season 2 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 is no stranger to bugs since its release. Even as updates continue to come out ahead of the release of season 2, there’s still a lot to fix.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Game Director announces Ranked changes coming in Season 3
Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller has revealed changes coming to the Ranked in Seasons 3 and 4. Competitive play in Overwatch 2 has been extremely controversial since its release, with many players originally placed in ranks much lower than they were in the first game and getting put in unbalanced matches.
dexerto.com
How to get LoL Esports drops: LCS, LEC, LCK & more
Watching League of Legends pro play can net you drops for in-game items, but the process is a bit more complicated than just watching games. Here’s how you can take advantage of drops while watching your favorite league. Twitch drops are a method many games use to reward viewers...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson completes snipers-only Bronze to Master challenge
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has completed a Ranked challenge that involved him climbing from Bronze to Master only using snipers. While a huge portion of the Apex Legends community plays Ranked, only a select few have the skills to reach Master and Predator. Hitting these tiers...
dexerto.com
D&D creator Wizards of the Coast apologizes after OGL news update
Shared on D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast has apologized to the Dungeons & Dragons fanbase over the OGL changes anticipated for OneD&D, stating the open license from previous editions will remain in place. Dungeons & Dragons fans have been locked in a battle against the tabletop creator Wizards of...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s one shot nerf to Roadhog accidentally buffed him
Roadhog got some massive nerfs (and a few minor buffs) in a patch meant to keep him from one-shotting with his hook combo, but some players have figured out that this may have also buffed the hero. The Overwatch community spent months asking for Roadhog nerfs. The overwhelming feedback from...
dexerto.com
TSM signs all-women Apex Legends pro team
TSM has announced that the organization is adding another Apex Legends team, this time an all-women’s roster filled with content creators. In an announcement video filled with animations, Discord messages and pro gameplay, TSM revealed that it has signed four women Apex Legends players as content creators and professional competitors.
dexerto.com
EA respond to majorly bugged FIFA 23 packs giving World Cup players
FIFA 23 developers EA Sports have been forced to respond after a major bug rewarded FUT players with FIFA World Cup cards – weeks after the World Cup promo ended. FIFA 23, as every game of its size tends to, has suffered from a host of bugs and glitches affecting the average player’s experience.
dexerto.com
WoW players unearth secret change to hunter’s pets after patch 10.0.5
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have discovered a secret change to hunter’s pets after WoW patch 10.0.5. The 10.0.5 patch for World of Warcraft was released on January 24, bringing with it lots of new changes and fixes to the game. One change that was not mentioned in the...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal calls out “cringe” Apex Legends pros refusing to buy skins
TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out “cringe” Apex Legends pros that refuse to buy skins & Heirlooms, saying they should “show some support”. As a free-to-play FPS, Apex Legends relies on the sales of cosmetics to generate profit and continue live-service updates.
dexerto.com
Mizkif completes 10-hour wall-staring Twitch stream for charity
Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo completed a 10-hour charity live stream where he simply stared at a wall. Twitch streamer Mizkif has had an interesting return to streaming following his official return to OTK after the company’s sexual assault cover-up investigation concluded at the end of 2022.
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?
Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know. With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about...
dexerto.com
Valorant team ‘Squirtle Squad’ forced to change name due to Nintendo trademark
The captain of the free agent Valorant team Squirtle Squad has revealed that the squad needs to change its name for the North American Challengers League, as Nintendo owns the copyright to their name. Squirtle Squad earned a spot in the Challengers League through the Last Chance Qualifier. The free-agent...
dexerto.com
Fire Emblem Engage’s Lead VA didn’t even get Divine Edition as GameStop oversell preorders
Fire Emblem Engage’s lead VA has been left disappointed after his Divine Edition was canceled by GameStop, forcing him to buy a digital copy instead. The Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition has proven incredibly popular amongst the game’s fans, which is largely down to the exclusive art cards and art book that comes packaged with it. However, many players who purchased the Divine Edition through GameStop have been left empty-handed.
dexerto.com
What’s included in Pokemon TCG ‘Pokemon Card 151’? Release date, Kadabra, Alakazam EX
The Pokemon TCG is getting another new strength expansion pack in the form of the upcoming Pokemon Card 151 set. Here’s everything TCG players need to know about this upcoming set. The Pokemon TCG recently experienced the last expansion set for Sword & Shield through the Crown Zenith set,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 survey hints at return of Caldera, Verdansk or Blackout map
A new Warzone 2 survey, deployed by Activision, has pointed to the return of a number of Call of Duty battle royale environments from the past, including Caldera and Verdansk. Since Warzone 2 dropped in November 2022, fans have only had one map – Al Mazrah – to drop into.
Comments / 0