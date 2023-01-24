Read full article on original website
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
Mayfair Witches: Director Axelle Carolyn Breaks Down "Curiouser and Curiouser" (Exclusive)
On AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, views have been following along with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) as she goes on an unexpected journey as she comes to discover not only that she has supernatural powers, but the truth about her biological family and its legacy — including a dark entity named Lasher — that she is connected to. Last week, that connection became more real than ever with Rowan encountering Lasher during a second line on the streets of New Orleans, but this week's episode, "Curiouser and Curiouser", takes Rowan deeper into the Mayfair family and all its mysteries and proves to be a major turning point.
The Last of Us Recap With Spoilers: "Long Long Time"
Spoiler Warning: This article will contain major spoilers for HBO's The Last of Us and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game from 2013. The third episode of The Last of Us picks up with Ellie and Joel in the woods 10 miles west of Boston, likely only hours after the death of Tess. Ellie notices Joel is being cold to her and assumes he's partially blaming her for Tess' death. She tells him that he chose to do this for the truck battery and no one forced him to do this, so she shouldn't be blamed. As much as it pains Joel to hear this, he knows it's true and agrees with her. The two continue their journey to Bill and Frank's where Ellie continues to annoy and pester Joel about a bunch of miscellaneous things, but he remains short with her. The two arrive at an abandoned store in the middle of a rural area where Joel reveals he stashed some supplies years ago.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Pair of Mystery Gift Codes Expiring Soon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have been treated to a large number of Mystery Gifts over the last two months, granting players a number of helpful in-game items. However, these codes do expire, and two of them will no longer be redeemable on January 31st at 14:59 UTC. The codes READY4RA1D and HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL can be redeemed for 20,000 LP and a handful of sandwich ingredients, respectively. As such, fans that have yet to claim either of these codes will want to jump on them quickly before they're both gone!
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Jujutsu Kaisen: What We Know About Megumi's Sister, Tsumiki
Jujutsu Kaisen has officially introduced Megumi Fushiguro's sister, Tsumiki, into the events of the Culling Game proper with the newest chapter of the series, so now it's time to figure out everything we know about the mysterious newbie with a major twist on the horizon! With the Culling Game kicking off immediately after the events of the Shibuya Incident, there wasn't enough real time to figure out the ins and outs of Kenjaku's real plan before Yuji Itadori and Megumi were forced to jump into the middle of the deadly tournament. All for the sake of saving Megumi's sister somehow.
Fortnite Delays Highly-Anticipated Feature
Fortnite fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Creative 2.0, and it seems the mode has been delayed again. Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney revealed as such on Twitter earlier this week, stating that the team is now "targeting March." That means the mode could even be kicked further down the road, if things don't progress as planned. This is hardly the first delay for Creative 2.0; the mode was originally planned to release last month, and then was planned again for January. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Star Wars: The Force Awakens to Become Fourth Highest Grossing Movie of All Time
The Oscar-nominated Avatar: The Way of Water is now officially the fourth highest-grossing film in box office history. As of this weekend, it's seventh on top of the box office, Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the all-time global box office charts. As of now, director James Cameron has helmed three of the top four highest-grossing films of all time, including the original Avatar, which tops the chart, and Titanic, which is just above Avatar: The Way of Water (Avengers: Endgame remains in the second place spot). Avatar: The Way of Water is also the second fastest film to ever reach $2 billion (Avengers: Endgame is the fastest).
Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players
Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
Skull and Bones Is Reportedly In Pretty Rough Shape
Skull and Bones is reportedly in rough shape. Skull and Bones is one of the weirder games that is on the horizon. On the surface, it seems like a pretty interesting AAA game from Ubisoft. It takes the pirate stuff from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and expands upon it in its own standalone game, allowing players the chance to really embrace the pirate life. However, it was announced in 2017 and been delayed numerous times. It looked like it was finally going to release in November 2022, but it got pushed back to March 2023. It was a reasonably short delay, but then... it was delayed again and no release date was given. This has had many people concerned about the state of the game.
Skinamarink Streaming Date Confirmed
After scaring up well over a million dollars at the box office, the viral hit movie Skinamarink has confirmed when it will become available for streaming. Directed and written by Kyle Edward Ball, AMC has announced that Skinamarink will stream exclusively on Shudder starting very soon, debuting on the horror platform on Thursday, February 2. The IFC Films release previously had its world premiere at Fantasia Fest and brought in over 67x its production budget in just six days on the big screen. Viewers eager to see the movie won't have to wait long, and the timeframe on the film's release actually was moved up by almost a year.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Details of New Movie
Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a turn around with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment. Star Wars: The Last Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then. Ridley has been promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress detailed another movie she's been working on. In a new interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.
