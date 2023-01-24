ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A popular Texas BBQ joint has opened its doors to a new location!

Killen's Barbecue opened up a third location this week in Cypress, Chron reports. This marks Killen's second restaurant second expansion; the beloved eatery already has two locations open in Pearland and The Woodlands.

The Houston-based barbecue restaurant first opened the doors of its original location in 2013 and has been a staple of Texas BBQ ever since. They've also launched several spin-off concepts, including Killen's Steakhouse, Killen's STQ, Killen's TMX, Killen's Burgers and Killen's of the Heights, the news outlet reported.

The new Killen's Barbecue took over the Burro & Bull location that closed last summer.

It's located at 25618 Northwest Fwy Suite 3B. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to whenever they sell out.

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

