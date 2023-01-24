Read full article on original website
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS
A group of House Republicans is supporting the Fair Tax Act, which would eliminate income, payroll, estate and gift taxes, to be replaced with a 23% national sales tax. The plan would also decentralize the IRS by slashing funding by fiscal year 2027, relying on states to administer the levy.
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.15% in mid-afternoon trade, with German and French bourses...
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
