ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase

Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were slightly lower Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.15% in mid-afternoon trade, with German and French bourses...
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy